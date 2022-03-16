IFL: 19-year-old Sheets balancing college classes, pro football with Wheelers

Going to classes, doing homework and participating in a sport can be a pretty mundane, but hectic, schedule for a 19-year-old — either in high school or at the collegiate level.

Nate Sheets, however, is putting a little different spin on that scenario.

The former Alleman High School three-sport standout finds himself these days juggling classes and football workouts, still, but he is already doing it as a paid professional at the tender age of 19.

The former Pioneer made his Quad City Steamwheelers debut last Sunday and is looking forward to his home debut on Friday evening when the Wheelers host the Iowa Barnstormers in IFL action at the TaxSlayer Center.

Sheets had been part of Wheelers games before — as a fan watching from the stands.

“Me, my dad, my brothers would come down to a few games,” he said. “The atmosphere was great. I can’t even imagine what it's going to be like Friday when I’m on the field with my family in the stands watching me. But it’s going to be a good experience and I’m hoping for a great game.”

In fact, it’s because of his mom, Julie, that Sheets is already playing pro ball.

“My mom texted me one day and asked if I’d want to try out for the Steamwheelers,” Sheets said. “I said, 'Yeah, I got nothing else to do.’ I’ve been working out every day for the past six months, so I gave it a shot. I never expected to be here, but here I am.

“I enjoy it. It’s super fun. It’s a great experience.”

During Wednesday’s media luncheon at the TaxSlayer Center — where the Wheelers have finally been able to get in a few practices this week on the home turf — there was the guy in the No. 5 jersey mingling amongst his teammates, looking just like any other player on the team.

When Wheeler kicker Kimo Naehu wanted to get in some practice with the elevated goal posts in place, Sheets jumped in to work on a new venture — long snapping.

He was just one of the guys.

One who was anywhere from three- to 10-years younger than the rest of his teammates.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know he was that young until today when I heard you guys talking,” said 29-year-old QC veteran Keyvan Rudd, another local on the squad. “I knew he was local, but I did not know he was 19. … If he’s out here, that means he’s got something to prove and loves the game.

“He had a helluva first game. I’m talking about filling gaps, going for tackles, trying to strip the ball; stuff that coaches try to teach you, but he’s out there doing it in the first game of his professional career like a bat out of hell. But a 10-year age gap is crazy.”

Wheelers coach Cory Ross was also taken back a bit when the situation arose. He said that his first order of business before signing Sheets was to call the local college coaches and make sure that the teen wasn’t leaving a college opportunity on the table.

But Sheets tried that — spending a year in the Augustana College program — before realizing that wasn’t a path for him and leaving school just before his sophomore year began last fall.

“When I left Augie, I thought about going to a big university and just going to school there and not play football,” Sheets said. “Then I made the decision that I was going to get my associates degree (at Black Hawk College) and go into a trade — electrician or plumber. I wanted to do construction, but that’s only six months out of the year.

“I figured this would be something good to do while I do that since most of my classes are online. It’s worked well. It’s a great opportunity and I’m hoping to keep learning the game and build my game every day.”

Ross sees a big learning curve ahead, but also likes what the youngster has already delivered.

“He’s very smart and you can tell he’s very mature for his age and he handles himself well,” Ross said. “He has an idea of what he wants to do — getting into the trade world as far as work goes for real life stuff — but he’s going to shoot his shot and play football as much as he can while he can.”

Sheets is also trying to do as much as he can for the team right now. That included turning the tables on his prep career.

At Alleman, he was a punter taking long snaps from center. Now he is delivering them despite having the slightest build of anyone on the roster. He admitted having some struggles with that part of the game last week in the season-opening 35-24 road loss to Sioux Falls.

But he’s working on it still his week.

Ross said Sheets’ snapping status will be decided later in the week. But like everything else, he is taking on that challenge with a lot of gusto and making himself a valuable part of the team.

“He’s got a great head on his shoulders,” Ross said of Sheets. “He’s around the ball and makes plays. He had a pretty decent first game, but I can see him getting better and making guys around him even better.”

Which is something Sheets said he has always tried to do as a leader.

“Both of my parents have always encouraged me throughout my life to be the best me,” Sheets said. “Especially off the field, they’ve encouraged me to be the best version of myself for everyone around me so I can make them better people as well. I feel being on the field is where I do my best and get people to being their best selves, too. So I figured I wouldn’t want to put that away; I feel like I have a gift and not want to throw it away.”

He is learning the indoor game quickly.

“The first two plays were a lot faster with all these people being pros and eight to 10-years older than me,” joked Sheets of his pro indoctrination. “The field being smaller makes it even faster than it is.

“I’ve just got to be faster with my reads and I think it will be OK. It was fun still and a great experience. All the boys have my back – they’re helping me throughout the way. Every step I go, they’re pushing me and making me better every day in practice. It’s nice to have those kind of people around you.”

And the age difference hasn’t much of a problem.

“A lot of the guys give me a lot of (grief) about being 19,” said Sheets with a smile. “They’re saying, 'Did you have to have your mom drop you off? Is it past your bedtime?’ or stuff like that. It’s all fun; we’re all good friends already. … Just something else to joke about.”

So far, Sheets admits that being on the football field with a good bunch of guys is working out.

“They told me that if I’m here, I’m here for a reason – I earned my spot and they’re just helping me to grow,” said Sheets. “I’m only 19 and they have a lot more experience than I do, so they’re helping me and giving me tips every day to get better.

“I didn’t tell anybody my age until about the fifth day of camp and word got around fast that I was 19. They’re all impressed and all helping me along the way.”

