IFL: Big plays late in game carry Steamwheelers to key victory and maybe a playoff berth

Noah Lyles ended up being the right man in the right spot for the Quad City Steamwheelers Friday evening.

Flipping sides of the defensive line after Jaylin Swan was ejected from the game for picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter of a high-spirited game, Lyles came up with the game-sealing play.

He put on a speed rush around the right side of the offensive line and sacked Iowa Barnstormers quarterback Darius-James Peterson on a 4th-and-goal play from the QC 2-yard line on a play that began with 12-seconds left in regulation.

With a loud and raucous crowd leaving screams reverberating through the TaxSlayer Center, the Wheelers won a do-or-die game to put themselves in position to make the Indoor Football League playoffs with a thrilling 42-35 victory over the Barnstormers in the Eastern Conference regular-season finale.

With much debate about how the playoff picture would shake out, the Wheelers took some of the guesswork out of their piece of the playoff puzzle by winning the showdown in spectacular fashion.

Friday’s win moved the Wheelers to 9-7, 8-7 in Eastern Conference play and dropped Iowa to 9-7, 8-7. QC taking two of three from Iowa will not factor in determining the playoff teams.

Still, the Wheelers have to watch two Saturday games that have playoff implications. QC needs the Sioux Falls Storm (8-7, 7-7 Eastern Conference) to lose at Frisco (13-2, 7-1) or have hosting Bay City (1-14, 1-11) beat Tucson (8-7, 8-5) in a Western Conference game that will affect strength-of-schedule issues that could decide the Eastern Conference playoff results.

According to QC coach Cory Ross, if things fall the wrong way on Saturday then QC could be the odd team out.

“It comes down to games that we should have won and we wouldn’t be in this situation,” said Ross looking back to some earlier season setbacks.

But when it came down to it on Friday, the Wheelers got the job done.

“All game, we had been getting close to the sack,” said Lyles, a late addition to the roster about a month ago who opened the contest at right end and spent a good portion of the game in the Barnstormers’ backfield. “I kept telling myself to keep going and not get down if I didn’t get him.”

The persistence finally paid off for Lyles and the Wheelers.

“This is big, man,” said Lyles with a huge smile that glistened with sweat from a closely-contested game. “Big.”

Lyles capped the victory that was set up with a QC touchdown with 3:06 left in the contest.

“When my number was called, I was zoned in," said Rudd, noting he was fired up after not making a couple of plays earlier in the contest. “E.J. and I looked at one another and knew we had it.”

Ross said he was sitting on that fade route until the right time.

“I know Rudd wanted that play earlier, but I said ‘not yet,’” said Ross.

That short three-play, 21-yard drive was set up by an electric return by Kerrion Moore, who was seeing his first action since a knee injury in May.

Moore, who scored on a 16-yard run on his first rushing attempt of the game in the third quarter, retreated to pick up a bouncing kick at his own 10-yard line and returned it to the Iowa 21-yard line.

On the third play of the possession, quarterback E.J. Hilliard lofted a pass toward the corner of the end zone in front of the QC bench.

Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd leapt and caught the floating pass as he was drilled into the sideboards with 3:05 left in regulation. Kim Naehu’s PAT kick gave the Wheelers the final margin of victory.

Hilliard scored twice on 1-yard sneaks and Eddie Smith, who just joined the team this week, broke loose for a 49-yard kickoff return.