IFL: Finally in, Steamwheelers set sights on playoff run

Despite all the hand-wringing and consternation the Quad City Steamwheelers coaches and players put themselves through last week, the local club ended up right where they wanted to be – in the Indoor Football League playoffs.

It is QC’s first IFL playoff appearance in its two years of play in the IFL.

“It was a little scary waiting it out,” admitted QC coach Cory Ross. “But we’re in business; this where we wanted to get to, the point where everything starts fresh and we’re all 0-0.”

With the outcome of one Eastern Conference game falling their way Saturday evening, the Wheelers not only ended up in the playoffs that begin this week, but earned the No. 3 seed in the four-team Eastern Conference playoffs.

That means that the Wheelers, who finished the regular season with a 9-7 mark will travel to take on No. 2 seeded Massachusetts (11-5) on Friday in Worcester, Mass. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. (Central) at Phoenix Field at the DCU Center.

This is a rematch of an early April game won by the Pirates 36-25.

At that point in the season, 2019 IFL Offensive Player of the Year E.J. Hilliard had yet to join the Wheelers, who were still auditioning quarterbacks in their third game of the year.

“Everything is in, everything is installed, everybody knows what is going on,” said Ross of his team being in a much better place for this meeting with the defending league champs as opposed to that first meeting. “We know what to do and how to do it. It’s going to be the best team that competes at the highest level. Mistake-free football wins games.”

The Steamwheelers needed Friday’s 42-35 victory over Iowa at the TaxSlayer Center and a little help in order to get into the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s truncated four years of existence in the IFL. They got that help Saturday when top-seeded Frisco rallied from a 28-14 halftime deficit to beat the Sioux Falls Storm 35-28.

Had Sioux Falls – which had been in the playoffs every year but the first since the league’s inception in 2009 and won six titles – won that game, QC would have been the odd team out with the Storm and Iowa Barnstormers in the playoffs.

The other Eastern Conference playoff game features the top-seeded Frisco Fighters (14-2) hosting the Barnstormers (9-7). That game is scheduled for Friday evening at 7:05.

Those two winners meet next weekend with the winner of that game advancing to the Aug. 13th Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship to face the Western Conference survivor at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Massachusetts, the defending IFL champ, is in the playoffs for the third time in its four-year history.