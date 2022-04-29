IFL: Green Bay (2-4) at QC Steamwheelers (3-3)

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.
TV: goifl.com
Storylines: This will be the first of the three meetings between these two teams in the next six weeks — the next two at Green Bay. … Green Bay’s record is a bit deceiving as the Blizzard have won their last two games — stopping Massachusetts’s 14-game win streak (38-31) and topping Vegas (34-25).
News & notes: The Wheelers had a couple of roster moves this week. DB Jevaughn Codlin was placed on short term IR with a hamstring injury that he suffered last Saturday. To take his spot on the defensive side, QC inked DB Jayvon Wright. QC also added WR Trevon Saunders, who had been with Green Bay but was released when he came off IR. “He was really, really good two years ago in Green Bay and one of the top returners in the league,” said QC coach Cory Ross of Saunders. “If he plays this week, he could help there because he is just explosive; he’s been able to pick up some of the offense.” … After last week’s 36-17 road victory over Bismarck, the Wheelers moved up to No. 5 in this week’s IFL coaches poll. That is their highest ranking yet this season. … The Blizzard feature one of the league’s top defenses, allowing just 30.8 points per game. That ranks third-best in the IFL behind undefeated Arizona (23.0) and Vegas (30.3). … QC is middle of the pack in both offensive and defensive rankings, averaging 36.0 ppg and allowing 34.2. Green Bay’s offense averages 29.3 ppg, which ranks 13th in the 14-team league.
People are also reading…
QC coach Cory Ross: “Their defense has been keeping them in games and as of late has been able to help them win games. … They run a great zone and everyone is patient and everyone understands their assignments and their technique is pretty flawless when you watch them on film. … We’re going to have to limit turnovers.”
Next: The Wheelers are on the road next week, traveling across the state to take on the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
— Tom Johnston