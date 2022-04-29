IFL: Green Bay (2-4) at QC Steamwheelers (3-3)

News & notes: The Wheelers had a couple of roster moves this week. DB Jevaughn Codlin was placed on short term IR with a hamstring injury that he suffered last Saturday. To take his spot on the defensive side, QC inked DB Jayvon Wright. QC also added WR Trevon Saunders, who had been with Green Bay but was released when he came off IR. “He was really, really good two years ago in Green Bay and one of the top returners in the league,” said QC coach Cory Ross of Saunders. “If he plays this week, he could help there because he is just explosive; he’s been able to pick up some of the offense.” … After last week’s 36-17 road victory over Bismarck, the Wheelers moved up to No. 5 in this week’s IFL coaches poll. That is their highest ranking yet this season. … The Blizzard feature one of the league’s top defenses, allowing just 30.8 points per game. That ranks third-best in the IFL behind undefeated Arizona (23.0) and Vegas (30.3). … QC is middle of the pack in both offensive and defensive rankings, averaging 36.0 ppg and allowing 34.2. Green Bay’s offense averages 29.3 ppg, which ranks 13th in the 14-team league.