Green Bay Blizzard (4-3) at Quad City Steamwheelers (6-3)

Game notes: This is the first of three Eastern Conference meetings between the teams this season which includes a rematch on June 9 in Green Bay after the Wheelers enjoy a bye week after this contest. Coming in, QC is second in the Eastern Conference with a 5-2 mark and Green Bay is fifth at 3-4. … The last time these franchises squared off, Green Bay posted a 31-13 upset of QC in Green Bay. … Green Bay’s success has come in bunches, with two two-game win streaks and two two-game losing streaks. The Blizzard scored 61 and 57 points in wins in their last two games. … In last week’s 57-41 victory over Iowa, Green Bay QB Maxwell Meylor, a UW-Whitewater product filling on for the injured Ja’Rome Johnson who is fourth in the IFL in rushing, threw for 179 yards and four TDs and added 63 yards rushing and three scores. … QC is fourth in the IFL, averaging 50.8 points per game, while the Blizzard are sixth, averaging 47.0 ppg. QC’s defense is seventh in the 14-team league, allowing 45.8 points per game and Green Bay is 10th, allowing 49.0 points an outing.