Players on the Quad City Steamwheelers roster are excited to see Jarrod Harrington in a QC uniform this season.

The former two-time All-IFL selection has been called “explosive,” a “playmaker” and a “Swiss army knife” by those in the QC camp who have watched him quickly find a new home.

Given the opportunity – of which there should be plenty in Friday’s Indoor Football League opener at Vibrant Arena – the former Arizona Rattler may use part of that virtual Swiss army knife to make it a dagger to his old team.

Harrington says that after an ACL injury in the 2021 playoffs, he was not used very much when he was cleared for the 2022 season.

So after putting up huge numbers in his first four seasons and earning All-IFL first-team (2020) and second-team (2019) recognition, he was on the bench watching.

“They were playing guys that were on the dancefloor while I was playing and making plays for them all those years,” he said. “I could understand if those guys were better than me at receiver, but they weren’t and that was very disrespectful to me.

“So I told them the next time you see me it’s going to be bad and you’re going to have to deal with me.”

And that leads us to Friday’s Steamwheelers’ opener when Quad City hosts Arizona in the Moline arena in the IFL’s 15th-season opener.

On a night when it is the lone game in the league and the spotlights shining, Harrington and the Wheelers will have a chance to showcase their collective skills.

“He’s a special player,” said QC coach Cory Ross of Harrington. “Whenever he touches the ball, something electric is going to happen. If it’s not a touchdown, it’s going to be an electric time.

“I think that the fans are going to fall in love with the kid and we have to continue to find ways to get the ball in his hands.”

This is exactly what Ross is scheming for the confident 5-foot-8, 195-pounder out of Parksville, Kent.

“He’s a guy who is going to do a little bit of everything,” said Ross of the 28-year-old. “You’re going to see him at receiver, you’re going to see him at running back and he’s going to be a return guy. He’s going to get it done.”

And Harrington said he is willing to do anything asked of him for his new team, including holding for new QC kicker Chase Allbaugh on extra-point tries.

“Whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it,” said Allbaugh. “Right now (Coach Ross has) got me at kick returner and playing wide receiver and running back. I’m doing all three of those positions. In training camp, I was doing a lot of receiver, but I’m doing a lot of running back, too. ... He’s going to put me out wide and get me one-on-one with guys so we can take advantage of my speed and my route-running and take advantage of some yards after catch.”

Until last season, Harrington was putting up big numbers. In 2021 during his All-IFL season, he ranked 5th in the league in receptions (52), 6th in receiving yards (620) and 9th in touchdown receptions (11). A dynamic playmaker, Harrington also carried the ball 20 times for 141 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Harrington was a second-team All-IFL selection and was named the IFL's Most Improved Player of the Year.

“I was a franchise player and did everything for the organization; put them on my back all those years,” said Harrington of his very fruitful five-year stint with Arizona.

Which is why he is looking forward to a fresh start with his new team. He is also excited, he said, with a large contingent of family and friends being in attendance at Friday’s contest.

Those with the QC club are glad to have him on their side and adding to an already dangerous offense.

“He brings tenacity, exuberance, camaraderie, a family atmosphere,” said quarterback E.J. Hilliard of Harrington. “He’s a selfless guy who wants to win and will do whatever it takes to do that. … He’s a jack of all trades and one of those guys you want on your football team.”

Harrington is glad to be part of this one.

“I get to play with great players like E.J. Hilliard, Mike Carrigan, Keyvan Rudd, Malik Duncan, Darreon Jackson and guys like that that have been the core of this team,” said Harrington. “I’m just happy to be here and helping in any way that I can.”

Harrington said there were a number of factors to him relocating in the Quad-Cities and sporting Wheelers wear.

“This past off-season, going into the 2023 season, I had all kinds of teams hit me up,” he said. “Quad City was the first one to hit me up. Coach Ross contacted me and hit me up and I loved the kind of guy he was. He’s got a lot of connections because he was in the NFL and whatnot. He’s just a good man. I’ve been in this league a long time, man, and you don’t really see a lot of coaches and a lot of the owners and a lot of the front office staffs and GMs that care about you, but Quad City does.

“That’s why I’m here.”

And the added bonus could come in facing his former team in his QC debut.