IFL: Hilliard, defense lead Steamwheelers to victory

After a nightmarish first half of defense Friday evening, the Quad City Steamwheelers found the answer in the second half against the Bismarck Bucks at the TaxSlayer Center.

Bismarck scored on all five of its first-half possessions, but the Steamwheelers defense found the corrections – and energy – at halftime to turn the tide in the final 30 minutes.

With stops on Bismarck’s first two drives of the second half, QC flipped the script and behind three E.J. Hilliard second-half rushing touchdowns, scraped out a 47-44 Indoor Football League victory over the Bucks.

QC’s defense pitched a third-quarter shutout by recovering a fourth-down fumble and getting a stop on downs. That spurred the second half comeback and gave the 'Wheelers their second victory over the Bucks this season in two meetings.

Trailing 31-23 at halftime, QC opened the second half with a Kemo Naehu 23-yard field goal.

On Bismarck’s first possession, the Bucks faced fourth-and-one. Quarterback Jayru Campbell, who had a terrific first half, was under center, but fumbled the snap on the attempted sneak. Recently acquired Ron Salters recovered the fumble and the momentum flipped sidelines.

Hilliard scored on runs of 8, 7, and 17 yards as he totaled 76 yards on 13 carries in the contest. He also threw three first-half touchdowns and was 12 of 15 passing for 162 yards to help QC to 266 yards of total offense.

After the rough first half, QC’s defense allowed just two second half touchdowns and allowed the offense to have just enough room to pull out the Eastern Conference victory.

Along with the huge switch in the defense form the first half to the second, QC’s offense had a similar transformation. While the 'Wheelers scored on all four of their first half possessions, the Bucks seemingly had Hilliard on skates in the pocket. Despite being pushed around in the pocket, the 2019 IFL Offensive Player of the Year still threw for three first-half touchdowns as the 'Wheelers played catchup the entire half.

Hic scores were to Mike Carrigan (2 yards), Keyvan Rudd (45 yards) and Trevon Saunders (27 yards).

Rudd, the Davenport resident, was wide open down the right sidelines as he beat the Bucks defense deep.

Saunders, too, was wide open, waiting for Hilliard’s pitch in the end zone for his score.

Naehu had a 43-yard field goal in the first half for QC, but left the game after his third-quarter kick, watching from the bench without his pads and jersey on.

QC beat Bismarck 36-17 in their first meeting in North Dakota last month and will play them again June 17 back in the TaxSlayer Center.

