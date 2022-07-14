IFL: Iowa Barnstormers (9-6) at Quad City Steamwheelers (8-7)

Friday: 7:05 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, Moline

Series: This is the third meeting between the two I-80 Indoor Football League rivals this season. Each has won at home — QC 46-24 and Iowa 63-47.

Playoff glance: Plenty is riding on this game in terms of Eastern Conference playoff participation. The Steamwheelers (8-7, 7-7 Eastern), Barnstormers (9-6, 8-6) and Sioux Falls Storm (8-7, 7-7) are all alive for the final two playoff spots in the conference behind Frisco (13-2, 7-1) and Massachusetts (10-5, 8-2). The Wheelers are in a must-win situation to have any shot at the playoffs.

Game notes: Getting a win over their closest geographic rival will be a tall task. The Barnstormers come in on a three-game win streak, including last week’s 61-48 victory over the playoff-bound Tucson Sugar Skulls (8-7). In that game, RB/WR Antonio Winbush scored seven rushing touchdowns. Neutralizing Winbush and QB Darius-James Peterson will be key for the QC defense that will need to come up with turnovers, as well. … QC comes in with plenty of confidence and also a chip on its collective shoulder. The Wheelers had a chance last week to knock off Eastern Conference-leading Frisco, falling 50-44 in 2OT in a game in which there were numerous opportunities to flip the outcome. … Despite not joining the Wheelers until Week 4, QC QB E.J. Hilliard is third in the IFL in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game (118 points in 10 games; 19 TDs and two two-point conversion runs). Iowa’s Winbush is fifth in scoring, averaging 10.5 ppg (126 points in 12 games) … QC released DB Ron Salters this week. … Iowa comes in averaging 40.5 points per game (9th in the 14-team league) and allowing 37.5 (6th). QC averages 41.5 ppg (7th) and allows 40.4 (8th).

Poll glance: Iowa is ranked fifth by the league coaches this week and QC remains seventh.

Coach Cory Ross: “The games that we’ve had have been very competitive and the fan base gives us that rivalry mentality. … We’re looking at it as a game at our place and we don’t like to lose at home. The losses we’ve had at home, we’ve made sure it was a fight for it; you’re going to come out crawling and scraping to get a ‘W’ against us at home. We plan on making sure that happens just like that.”

Next: The playoffs loom beginning next weekend, pairings TBA.

— Tom Johnston