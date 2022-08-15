IFL: It was a year to remember for Quad City Steamwheelers despite title-game setback

Things were not always easy for the Quad City Steamwheelers during the 2022 season.

And the Steamwheelers did not always make things easier for themselves, at times.

But when this team had its backs against the wall and needed to come up with plays at the most critical times, they did.

And that was why QC’s Indoor Football League club carried this season all the way to Saturday’s Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game where they suffered a heartbreaking 47-45 loss to Northern Arizona in Henderson, Nev.

When QC needed to be at its best, it was. Trailing at halftime or after three quarters? No problem as late heroics seemingly fit this team as it showed its composure to pull out a number of games in the 11-8 season.

In essence, the Wheelers won three straight playoff games to get to the title game as a No. 3 seed out of the Eastern Conference.

QC beat Iowa 42-35 in the regular-season finale just to have a chance to reach the playoffs. Once in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Wheelers topped second-seeded Massachusetts 39-38 in overtime on the road to KO the defending league champs. They topped that with a 48-41 victory over the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Frisco Fighters.

Even in the title game, the Wheelers dealt with more adversity. All-Rookie linebacker Nate Sheets missed all but one series of the first half after dislocating his shoulder on the first defensive series. Against a shuffled defense, the 15-4 Wranglers took a lead they never lost despite QC’s second-half comeback.

“It was exciting,” said Sheets, the former Alleman High School prep standout who was in his first year of pro ball. “We all knew we could do it. We didn’t know if we would do it, but we knew that we could.”

That positivity prevailed through the season and was key to the team's success.

Not being able to work their way back from knee injuries, running back Kerrion Moore and offensive lineman Sterling Clark also missed the title game. Other players were playing banged up after the grueling season.

But they still went into battle with each other and gave it their best shot.

That’s something that stood out to coach Cory Ross. This was a cohesive group that stuck together from start to finish no matter what.

“After our conversations as a team the one thing I will say that comes pretty close to summing up this team is that we’ve been a family and have been a family,” said Ross after Saturday’s loss. “These guys cared about each other and they cared about winning. As a coach, that’s what you can be proud of.”

The Wheelers definitely built something special from the outset. In a league that featured teams turning over their roster almost weekly in some cases, this team was pretty much intact from the start of camp through the title game with very few players brought in to plug needs. Bringing back IFL Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback E.J. Hilliard made a huge difference. After starting 2-3, the Wheelers were 9-5 with Hilliard starting.

“We definitely had that chemistry,” said Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd of the close-knit team. “We had that bond and trust built.”

Rudd said that the team grew closer through Zoom meetings even before camp opened.

But that also made Saturday’s loss even tougher.

“The guys that were in the championship game were camp guys,” said Rudd. “Everything that we went through this year and making it to that stage – that trophy would have made the story so much better. We would have talked about that until the day we died; just everything that we went through.

“… Being here and knowing what we went through and just coming up short, that’s like bad icing on the cake. We scratched and clawed all the way here and only lost by two. … Everyone said ‘congratulations, that was great.’ But personally, that wasn’t enough. We should have gotten that trophy; we had it.”

Rudd admitted that it was too soon to talk about the future and what the 2023 season might hold.

Who knows, that could be the talk when the team starts clearing out the locker room on Wednesday and a terrific run this season can be put in perspective.