RULE CHANGES

Following last week’s league meetings, a couple of rule changes were implemented for the 2023 season.

One of the biggest is that the deuce rule will now be in effect the entire game as opposed to just the final minute of each half. That means teams may attempt to boot kickoffs through the upright to score two points at any time. If said kick bounces off any part of the goal post, it is a live ball and may be recovered by either team. If the receiving team recovers the ball and is tackled in the end zone, a rouge will be in effect.

Two other changes involving the clock were made. The 25-second play clock will start as soon as the previous play is completed and the ball is spotted. The other change is to the clock in the final 60 seconds of a game and involves the “positive yardage rule.” In the past, the offense had to advance the ball past the line of scrimmage on a play to keep the clock rolling. That has been eliminated this year, allowing teams to kneel out of a victory formation to run out the clock.