A thrilling Super Bowl LVII put the wraps on the NFL season Sunday.
That means it’s time to change football focus as the 2023 Indoor Football League season is right around the corner with players reporting to Quad City Steamwheelers training camp on March 2.
The Steamwheelers head into preseason workouts/tryouts with roughly 40 players on the roster — many of them familiar faces — ahead of the 18-week, 15-game season that begins on March 17 with Arizona coming to Vibrant Arena for the season opener.
“It was a fun offseason for us,” said QC coach Cory Ross, who was signed to a contract extension late last year. “We got some new faces coming in and wanting to compete and earn a spot in training camp, so we’re excited.”
A year ago, Ross did his best to keep the Steamwheelers’ roster as static as possible during the season in hopes of building a family and shunning the option of having a revolving door on the locker room.
That approach of building his squad came with plenty of success as the QC crew got hot at the right time and rode that all the way to the IFL championship game in Las Vegas last July.
It appears as if Ross is sticking to that same mindset as he builds his 2023 roster.
Busy in the fall off-season, Ross opens the calendar year with 35-plus players signed to camp contracts. Among those are 17 guys who were part of last year’s Eastern Conference champions that finished 11-7 and dropped the title game 47-45 to the Northern Arizona Wranglers.
“It’s always important,” Ross said of the carryover continuity. “That chemistry is what it’s about. I am very proud of my coaching staff and as an organization go about making sure it feels like a family because at the end of the day it is a family.
“Whether the guys return to the roster or are new guys, we’re going to be in the process from Day 1 of building that family atmosphere again and building a team that cares for one another.”
While Ross is excited to see the new blood vying for spots on the team, he is also thrilled to have all of the returning talent back on the team.
“There’s going to be some great competition in camp and there’s going to be some hard decisions to be made,” Ross said. “We’re just hoping to put the right team together to make a run and get us back to where we ended last year and finish it the right way.”
Ross and his staff have brought back nearly all of their starters — including IFL Offensive Player of the Year E.J. Hilliard at quarterback. Also back are members of an offensive line that helped the Wheelers rank third in the league in rushing — Hunter Nobbs, Joe Krall, Vernon Sainvill and Sterling Clark.
Plenty of offensive weapons return with Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd, Mike Carrigan, Isaiah Grice and Londell Lee among 10 receivers on the roster heading into camp.
Many defenders also return including former Alleman High School standout and All-Rookie selection Nate Sheets at linebacker.
Plenty of other defensive stalwarts are returning, including linemen Naquez Pringle, Jaylin Swan, Teon Burroughs and Bettendorf High School standout Raekwon Jefferson. Back in the defensive backfield are Malik Duncan, Tajik Bagley and Darreon Jackson.
Coaching carryover: That QC continuity also includes the coaching staff, which will nearly all return from a year ago.
Ross will be joined by returners from last year in Wes Baskovic (Defensive Line/ST), Nigel Stephens (Wide Receivers/ST), Darrick Reaves (Offensive Line/ST) and Ryan Michael (Offensive/Defensive Assistant).
Even the two newcomers — Thurgood Brooks (Defensive Backs/ST) and Chris McIntosh (Quality Control Assistant) — have Wheelers ties, having previously been with the QC franchise.