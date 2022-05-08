IFL: Miscues, missed assignment hinder Steamwheelers in loss to opportunistic Barnstormers

DES MOINES, Iowa – Missed assignments and missed opportunities cost the Quad City Steamwheelers in a big way Saturday evening.

And when the Wheelers did have what coach Cory Ross called “brain farts,” the Iowa Barnstormers were there to exploit them in the Indoor Football League contest at Wells Fargo Arena.

The hosts scored on all but two possessions and did do in some unusual ways – including touchdowns off a blocked field goal, a missed field goal attempt and an interception return – in their 63-47 victory over their Eastern Conference rival.

“We beat ourselves on a couple of occasions,” said Ross after his team dropped to 4-4 overall and in Eastern Conference battles. “It’s unfortunate to get two special teams scores against you. … We had been pretty good in that area so far this year.”

Quad City quarterback E.J. Hilliard scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half as the Steamwheelers chased the scoreboard the entire game. He also threw two TDs — a 43-yarder to Londell Lee in the first half and a 3-yarder to Kerrion Moore in the fourth.

But the story of the evening was the Barnstormers putting up points seemingly at will as they scored on six of eight offensive possessions and added those three non-offensive scores. The 63 points were the second-most QC has allowed this season.

That flipped the switch from the first meeting between the two when the Wheelers recorded a dominant 42-26 victory last month at the TaxSlayer Center.

The teams meet a third time in the final game of the regular season. That contest is slated for July 15 back in Moline.

“Defensively, there were some brain farts, being honest,” said Ross, whose club travels to Green Bay for Friday’s 7:05 p.m. game. “We had guys just trying to do too much.”

And that, he said, led to some openings that the Barnstormers (5-3, 4-3 East) were able to take advantage of. Iowa found many soft spots in QC’s defense and seemingly had the right plays dialed up on first down that set up every offensive possession and helped lead to a 35-10 halftime advantage.

“They put together a pretty good scheme,” said Ross. “We’ve been able to make teams go third-and-long and they were always in second- or third-and-short. They had a good game plan and were consistent on first down and taking advantage of our mistakes.”

Ironically, Saturday's contest started well for the Steamwheelers. QC defensive back Kendell Jefferson intercepted Iowa quarterback Darius-James Peterson on the first play of the game.

But as the game played out all evening, nothing went right for the Steamwheelers. Even when good things happened, QC couldn’t convert those into points.

That was the case on that first QC possession. When that drive stalled, it forced the Wheelers and kicker Kimo Naehu into a 49-yard field goal attempt that was blocked and recovered in the end zone by Iowa’s Jordan Baldwin for a TD and a 7-0 Iowa lead just three minutes, 56 seconds into the contest.

Another example of that was when QC recovered an on-side kick in the fourth quarter that turned into an Iowa pick-six.

QC’s second drive was also problematic as Hilliard was intercepted in the end zone. Iowa turned that into a 36-yard scoring drive and a 14-0 lead on the first of Kentrez Bell’s two first-half TD catches.

The Wheelers showed some life when Hilliard hit a wide-open Lee who did most of the work on the 43-yard scoring play on the first play of the ensuing drive and Naehu’s PAT cut the deficit to 14-7.

However, Peterson and Bell hooked up again for another Iowa score, the Barnstormers recovered a bounding kick and turned that into another seven points to up the margin to 28-7.

A bad snap on a third-down play forced the Wheelers into a 57-yard field goal try that came up short and Iowa’s Alvin Bailey did his best Devin Hester impression with a touchdown return down the left sideline for a 35-7 advantage.

Naehu put up three more points for the Wheelers on their final possession of the half to make it 35-10 and the defense finally got a stop just before halftime.

QC's offense caught some traction in the second half, scoring on five of seven possessions. However, Hilliard was picked twice in the final 30 minutes — including on the final play of the game on a desperation heave — and the defense failed to get any stops.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat it and say we could stop everything they tried,” said Ross. “But there were opportunities for us to be there and we weren’t there.”

