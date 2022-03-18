IFL: Moore, Wheelers win home debut

The old football adage is that a team makes its most improvement between its first and second games.

The Quad City Steamwheelers sure proved that correct Friday evening.

In their home opener of the 2022 IFL season, the Steamwheelers raced out to a three-score lead and then finished strong for a 46-24 victory over rival Iowa in front a very nice sized crowd at the TaxSlayer Center.

Quad City running back Kerrion Moore scored four touchdowns — rushes of 7, 3 and 1 and a 4-yard catch from QB David Perkins.

It appears as if Wheelers coach Cory Ross has found his starting quarterback as Perkins played the entire game. He shared halves with Aaron Aiken in last week’s season opener.

Perkins directed the Wheelers to four scores on their first five possessions in the first half for a 24-10 halftime lead.

QC finished with 281 yards offense on 45 snaps after totaling just 68 yards in last week's season-opening loss at Sioux Falls.

Not content to sit on that halftime lead, the Wheelers then went for the jugular to start the second half. Kicker Kimo Neahu executed a perfect on-side kick that the Wheelers recovered.

Perkins then led a 10-play drive that was capped when the QB surveyed the field and came back to Moore for a 4-yard scoring strike that put QC up 31-10.

Iowa battled back with the next two scores to draw as close as 31-24 with 11:07 left in the contest.

However, the Wheelers answered with Keyvan Rudd’s first touchdown catch of the season, a beautiful 18-yard strike from Perkins, who finished 10 of 17 for 172 yards with three TDs and just one interception.

Jamal Paxton then made the Barnstormers pay for a bad snap on the ensuing possession. A snap that rolled back to Iowa QB Darius-James Peterson made him an inviting target for Jamal Paxton to smother on the end zone for a safety that moved the score to 39-24.

Despite being called for three penalties during the celebration and ensuing on-side kick attempt, QC had enough time to drive for another score as Moore capped the seven-play, 43-yard drive with his final score of the evening.

As QC cruised to that 24-10 halftime lead, one of Iowa’s scores was a 52-yard field goal by Gabriel Rul.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.