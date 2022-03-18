IFL: Moore, Wheelers win home debut

The old football adage is that a team makes its most improvement between its first and second games.

The Quad City Steamwheelers sure proved that correct Friday evening as did quarterback David Perkins.

Perkins completed 11 of 19 passes for 183 yards and added 54 yards on 10 carries to help power the Steamwheelers to a solid effort in a 46-24 victory in Friday’s Indoor Football League home opener before a large crowd at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline.

QC totaled 281 yards in 45 snaps in Friday’s victory, a major improvement over the 68 yards they totaled in the season-opening loss at Sioux Falls.

“Practice, man,” said Perkins of the difference between the struggles in the opener and Friday’s fairly clean offensive game. “Monday we came in and worked hard after that big loss. Everything was mental. We had so many penalties and miscommunications (in the opener) and everything worked out today.”

Everything worked in all three phases as the defense held the Barnstormers in check in their opener, allowing 156 yards in 29 plays and recording a fourth-quarter sack that helped seal the game.

Special teams were also special, only giving up one big kick return and recovering an on-sides kick and keeping the Barnstormers pinned deep on kicks in their season opener.

“Defense has been playing their butts off,” said QC coach Cory Ross, also praising the special-team effort. “Anytime you hold anybody to under 30 points in indoor football, it should be a win.”

QC running back Kerrion Moore scored four touchdowns — rushes of 7, 3 and 1 and a 4-yard catch from QB David Perkins.

“We had more energy and played together as a team,” said Moore, who finished with 33 yards on 12 carries that helped balance out the offense. “From the offensive line to the QBs to the wide receivers, we all blocked for each other. It was a little sluggish last week and we had to turn it up this week.

“It was just watching film and learning from our mistakes.”

Ross was not yet set to name Perkins his starting quarterback after not getting Aaron Aiken in Friday. Ross said the circumstances and timing prevented his planned QB share.

Perkins directed the Wheelers to four scores on their first five possessions in the first half for a 24-10 halftime lead.

Not content to sit on that halftime lead, the Wheelers then went for the jugular to start the second half. Kicker Kimo Neahu executed a perfect on-side kick that the Wheelers recovered.

Perkins then led a 10-play drive that was capped when the QB surveyed the field and came back to Moore for a 4-yard scoring strike that put QC up 31-10.

Iowa battled back with the next two scores to draw as close as 31-24 with 11:07 left in the contest.

However, the Wheelers answered with Keyvan Rudd’s first home touchdown catch of the season, a beautiful 18-yard strike from Perkins, who had one interception as he delivered late to Rudd on another deep end zone shot.

Jamal Paxton then made the Barnstormers pay for a miscue on the ensuing possession. A bad snap that rolled back to Iowa QB Darius-James Peterson made him an inviting target for Paxton to smother in the end zone for a safety that moved the score to 39-24.

Despite being called for three penalties during the celebration and ensuing on-side kick attempt, QC had enough time to drive for another score as Moore capped a seven-play, 43-yard drive with his final score of the evening.

As QC cruised to that 24-10 halftime lead, one of Iowa’s scores was a 52-yard field goal by Gabriel Rul.

“I like what we’re trying to do offensively,” said Ross. “We’ll see where it goes. .. It’s what we always expected. It’s two new quarterbacks getting used to a new system. We’re still working out the kinks and finding out how much they can trust it.”

