IFL: More out of Moore a good thing for Steamwheelers

Having been through the same injury during his college days, Kerrion Moore knew what to expect when it came to working his way back onto the football field.

Showing plenty of patience and diligence in rehabbing an MCL sprain in his left knee, Moore made it back to the TaxSlayer Center field for the Quad City Steamwheelers’ regular-season finale last Friday and made his presence felt.

Despite limited opportunities because of the way the game against the Iowa Barnstormers played out, Moore was still a key factor in the 42-35 victory that was crucial to the Wheelers reaching the Indoor Football League playoffs that begin this week with Friday’s game at defending league champ Massachusetts.

“It was very important,” said Moore, a North Carolina native of being on the field for the regular-season finale. “I didn’t come up here to sit out and get injured. I came here to play.”

Play and be a big part of the Wheelers offense is exactly what he has done. Despite missing four games, the 27-year-old running back has rushed 55 times for 211 yards with seven touchdowns. Proving his versatility, he has caught 35 passes out of the backfield for another 327 yards with four more TDs.

He has also been a huge part of special teams play — both in returns and kick coverage.

Also factoring in his recovery were two off weeks since the late May injury. In addition to work with team personnel, the soft-spoken Moore said that he went back to his college haunts of Winston-Salem State University and continued his workouts with the same trainers who got him through his first injury.

“Working with (QC athletic trainer Craig Wainwright) and missing games was my motivation for getting back,” said Moore.

In Friday’s victory, Moore was mainly a decoy against a Barnstormers defense attempting to shut down his attempts as both a runner and receiver. On his first carry of the game in the third quarter he used some slick cuts to wind through the Barnstormers’ defense for a 16-yard touchdown run.

“That was a big relief,” said Moore of breaking off the big run. “I definitely enjoyed that.”

“That got him rolling and it was good to see him touch the football,” said QC coach Cory Ross of getting Moore involved at just the right time in the game. “They were really trying to take away our running back routes that Kerrion usually gets out of the backfield. That opened things for other underneath routes.”

Later in a tie game, Moore showed his field presence by retrieving a bouncing Iowa kickoff and returning it into Iowa territory. That helped set up QC’s game-winning touchdown with 3:05 left in regulation when QB E.J. Hilliard lofted a fade toss to Keyvan Rudd.

Moore, who played for Green Bay last year when the Wheelers were on a COVID-19-forced hiatus, said that returning kicks “is fun.”

“It felt great to get back on the field,” said Moore. “I had a lot of emotions. I had to thank God for allowing me to play again.”

Sitting out was motivation for the scat-back who said he has hopes for moving up the pro football ranks and hopefully someday making it to the NFL.

“It was very challenging,” he said of sitting out. “I was a big part of the team (before the injury) and being a competitor, I wanted to be out there.”

Ross was also glad to have him back on the field and is figuring he could be a factor in this week’s playoff opener.

“When you have a guy like that get the ball in his hands, he has an opportunity to explode and make a big play happen,” said Ross. “You just want to make sure he’s healthy enough. We feel very confident in him.”

Just as Moore is confident in himself and his teammates heading into the playoffs.

“We’ve all been through a lot this year, but we’re going to continue to win,” said Moore, “and I believe we will be in the championship game.”