IFL: Naehu's PAT gives Steamwheelers overtime playoff victory

WORCESTER, MASS — Winning in the playoffs is not supposed to be easy, but the Quad City Steamwheelers made it about as difficult on themselves as they could Friday night.

In the end, though, Kimo Naehu’s converted point-after touchdown kick was the difference as the Steamwheelers pulled off a 39-38 overtime upset victory over the defending champion Massachusetts Pirates to win their first playoff game in the Indoor Football League.

The victory was indeed “special” for the Wheelers as a big special-teams play on the final play of regulation forced overtime when QC blocked a potential game-winning field goal.

After the hosting Pirates scored on their first overtime possession, kicker Josh Gable was not close on his PAT try, missing way right.

Getting its shot from the 20-yard line, QC put the ball in the hands of running back Kerrion Moore. He had three positive plays to help the Wheelers move to the 1-yard line. Quarterback E.J. Hilliard, who earlier lost a fumble on a QB sneak, went over the top to break the plane and tie the score.

After a QC timeout, Naehu was perfect on the PAT, setting off a celebration by the visitors on Phoenix Field at the DCU Center.

"The way Kimo was kicking tonight, we knew we were going to score and he was going to kick that," said QC coach Cory Ross.

The victory allows the third-seeded Wheelers to take their 10-7 record into next Friday’s 7:05 p.m. Eastern Conference final against top-seeded Frisco. The Fighters (15-2) handled the fourth-seeded Iowa Barnstormers (9-8) 64-39 Friday in Frisco.

The Fighters won both meetings against QC in the regular season, but a missed field goal allowed them to win the most recent winning 50-44 in double-overtime in Texas earlier this month.

QC’s win also ended the title defense of the second-seeded Pirates who finish the campaign with an 11-6 mark.

“These guys want to show this league that these guys have heart and that pulled us through in this one,” said Ross after the thrilling victory.

The Steamwheeler win was anything but easy despite some stellar play in the second quarter. QC trailed 15-6 after one stanza, but pitched a shutout in the second.

Hilliard scored on two short runs to cap drives of six plays/30 yards and seven plays/23 yards. The second TD drive was set up by standout linebacker Nate Sheets. The former Alleman High School standout stripped Massachusetts running back Darren Carrington II and recovered the fumble inside Pirates territory.

“The defense played great and had a lot of stops early and gave us plenty of opportunities,” said Ross.

Hilliard’s 2-yard plunge — with the help of an outstretched arm to break the plane — gave QC its first lead of the game at 20-15 with 5:10 left in the quarter.

But that approach to reaching the end zone also helped the Pirates get back into the game in the third quarter.

Looking to continue the wave of momentum, QC took the opening kick of the third quarter and drove to the Massachusetts 1-yard with the help of a big completion to Keyvan Rudd. However, on a second-down play, Hilliard attempted to reach the ball over the goal line above his head. The ball, though, bounced off a Pirate defender’s helmet and the hosts thwarted that drive and turned momentum.

“We still think that was a touchdown when they said E.J. fumbled at the goal line,” said Ross. “I’m going to stand on that, that’s why we challenged it.

“They took that and fought back into the game; that’s why they’re a championship team.”

Massachusetts scored on its ensuing drive for the only score of the third quarter to pull within 25-22.

Gable tied the score at 25 with a 26-yard field goal at the 7:49 mark of the fourth quarter.

“We could have balled up when they cut our 10-point lead and went in the tank right there,” said Ross. “The leadership on this team is growing every day, and they wanted to show this league that they have a ton of heart."

QC answered when Rudd was open deep behind blown coverage and Hilliard connected with him for a 26-yard scoring strike with 4:42 left in regulation. Naehu made the PAT for a 32-25 QC advantage.

With Pirates QB Alejandro Bennifield out of the game with an apparent injury, the hosts drove behind Mike Glass for the tying TD — a Deddrick Thomas 10-yard run with 1:20 left in regulation after Gable’s PAT kick.

QC, though, was not able to get a chance to win the game in regulation as a line-drive kick bounced off Isaiah Grice’s hands on the ensuing kick and Gable, who really wasn’t in the play, fell on the bounding ball.

Massachusetts had trouble generating offense and Gable was called on for a 46-yard field goal attempt on the final snap of regulation. QC’s defense, though, stood tall and blocked the kick, sending the game into overtime tied at 32.

Thanks to a solid night defensively that kept the Pirates in check, the offense had plenty of opportunities. Along with the lost on-side kick and Hilliard’s fumble, a pass off of Moore’s chest turned into an interception late in the second quarter when QC had a chance to really open up a big lead just before halftime.

“The good part about it is that everyone in this league is on notice because they know we fight,” said Ross. “They know we’re going to fight all the way to the end.”