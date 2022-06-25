IFL: Not smooth sailing, but Wheelers log much-needed victory

There was a recurring theme to the first couple days of the Quad City Steamwheelers’ long road trip to Nevada.

According to coach Corry Ross, the team experienced some major turbulence on the flight from Moline to Las Vegas.

They experienced more issues Friday night inside the Dollar Loan Center before scoring on the next-to-last offensive play of the game and securing a harrowing 57-56 victory over the Vegas Knight Hawks in Henderson, Nev.

In a must-win game to keep their Indoor Football League playoff hopes alive, the Steamwheelers got off to a great start, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five snaps of the game.

But the offense sputtered a bit after that and the Wheelers were not only outscored 22-7 in the second quarter, but trailed their first cross-over game of the season for the next 34 minutes and 49 seconds.

However, the Steamwheelers showed plenty of grit and poise down the stretch and proved to have more than enough time left starting their final possession that began with just 41 seconds left in regulation.

Quarterback E.J. Hilliard scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game, his final one from 3-yards out, and kicker Kimo Naehu nailed the extra-point boot with just four seconds left in regulation.

“We needed that one,” said Hilliard, who finished with 145 yards rushing on 15 attempts and five rushing TDs. “It was huge. They was giving us everything they had. We knew they would since they were fighting for their playoff life.”

Ross and his coaching staff said they “noticed something different about the team and that it was locked in” on Friday, he said.

That proved to be the case.

“We’ve been a four-quarter football team all year long,” Ross said. “When we’re in tight games there’s not much to worry about. We know how to finish.”

QC (8-6, third place Eastern Conference) came up with another strong finish in a victory ahead of its third and final bye week.

The Wheelers got a huge boost on their final possession when the Knight Hawks (5-9) were called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after scoring what appeared to be the potential game-winning touchdown with :41 left in regulation.

Jordan McCray caught a 25-yard touchdown strike from rookie Vegas QB Cameron Dukes on a fourth-and-5 play from midfield.

On the ensuing PAT kick, the snap sailed back to midfield and Vegas kicker Nolan Kohorst had no chance to do anything but cover the ball before being buried by oncoming defenders.

That opened the door.

Londell Lee had a conservative return on the short kickoff and with the penalty in the bank, the Wheelers took over at the Vegas 16-yard line.

“It was awesome,” said Ross of getting an extra 10-yards of field position. “Emotions got the better part of them.”

Hilliard took over from there.

Great all night in the running game, Hilliard rushed for 13 yards on first down and took his time getting up as the clock continued to run. His number was called again and he followed not only his big offensive line, but running back Rob Jones into the left corner of the end zone for the game-tying TD with 0:04 left in regulation.

“We just wanted to score with no time left on the clock,” Hilliard said. “We wanted to have a walk-off type game and not give them any time.”

They were close to accomplishing that.

After Naehu’s go-ahead PAT, he booted a perfect kickoff into the end zone that the Knights had to return. Dangerous return man Dez Epps chose to get the ball out of bounds with 0:02 left in regulation to give his team one last shot.

The Dukes’ final Hail Mary toss was well short of the end zone and QC wide receiver Keyvan Rudd — who not only caught a 15-yard TD toss from Hilliard, but also ran in a two-point conversion — knocked it to the turf to preserve the much-needed win.

The teams traded scores on the first nine possessions of the game. It appeared as if Ross and the Wheelers offense were just toying with the expansion club that was depleted on defense by injuries.

“The coaches just said to trust what we call because we can score no matter what,” Hilliard said.

It just about turned out that way.

“I think they were not letting Mike Carrigan (one catch, that for an 8-yard TD) and Rudd beat them over the top,” said Hilliard, who completed just six of 13 passes for 94 yards and three TDs, the other to Isaiah Grice. “It was just a case of choose your poison … I just took what they gave me.”

QC led 27-24 after Hilliard’s second TD toss of the contest — that to Rudd on a 15-yard strike with 8:29 left in the second quarter.

Vegas responded as Dukes threw his fourth and fifth TDs of the eight he tossed in the contest that gave the Knight Hawks a 38-27 halftime lead.

QC, which failed to score on three of four possessions around halftime, trailed 44-35 with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Right after Naehu was just off on a 45-yard field goal attempt, Darreon Jackson picked off a deep Dukes pass and that seemed to kick-start the Wheelers again as they rattled off TDs on their next three possessions to stat another late-game spree that the Wheelers seemingly have at their disposal.

Vegas will be lamenting missed opportunities to get points on the board and letting a great chance for the home upset slip away.

Ross said the Knight Hawks were doing different things on offense than they expected and that led to scores on eight of their nine possessions. Vegas, however, failed on five point-after conversions – three kick attempts and two two-point conversions.

