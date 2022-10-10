IFL NOTEBOOK: Hilliard back with QC Steamwheelers for 2023 season

Heading into the 2022 Indoor Football League season, the Quad City Steamwheelers were trying to figure out their quarterback situation.

If plans hold, the local IFL squad will have no such issues heading into the 2023 season.

E.J. Hilliard, a two-time, and also reigning, IFL Offensive Most Valuable Player, has been re-signed for his third QC season and will be reunited with head coach Cory Ross, who was also recently re-signed.

“It’s a blessing and another opportunity to try to take advantage of," Hilliard said. “It’s just another platform to help lead this team to another championship (game) and hopefully come out on the right side of a victory.”

The Hilliard-led Wheelers finished third in the Eastern Division regular-season race and followed with two road upsets in the playoffs to earn a title shot. Despite a valiant second-half rally, QC dropped a 47-45 decision to the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., in July.

Prior to that contest, Hilliard was named the league’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. He earned that by leading the Wheelers to an 11-8 record after joining the club in the second month of the season.

He finished the campaign by showcasing both his running and passing skills. In 13 games, the 28-year-old rushed for 681 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 1,810 yards passing and 35 more TDs. He completed 143 of 241 pass attempts with nine interceptions.

Hilliard finished second in the league in scoring, averaging 12.0 points per game. He was also second in the league in total offense, averaging 191.6 yards per game.

While pleased with those numbers and what he and the team accomplished last season, Hilliard admitted that knowing where and when he starts the 2023 season is a blessing.

“I think it will make a great difference being there from the beginning,” said Hilliard, who now lives in nearby DeWitt. He added that it will help “going through the bumps and bruises and the ups and the downs with guys and the guys getting to know who I am and me getting to know the guys as opposed to just coming in in the middle of the year and trying to find my footing after not having played football for two years.”

Hilliard noted that this contract locks him up with QC if he plans on playing indoor ball in 2023. He said that the deal does provide him a chance to play at a higher level should that opportunity arise.

This makes it a big month of October for the quarterback. Not only does he have his football future aligned, but he said that he and his wife, Michele, are expecting twin girls in the next 10 days or so.

“Things are exciting,” Hilliard said.

Around the league

Bismarck issues: According to a league press release, the Bismarck Bucks will be inactive for the 2023 season.

Part of the press release reads: “The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.

“North Dakota is one of three (3) states in the U.S. that has a state-mandated and employer funded workforce medical, rehabilitation and long-term disability benefits fund, fully managed by the state. Most states allow the insurance marketplace to provide these services to employers. Currently, no other team in the Indoor Football League (IFL) is forced into a state-mandated medical & rehabilitation program. This framework is proven to be untenable for a professional football franchise.”

Team officials contend that it would not be able to afford that type of insurance.

The team had been located in Bismarck since its inception in 2017, but may be looking at a different location in order to “reach a broader North Dakota football audience.”

All players under contract have been released and are free to sign with other teams.

Schedule coming soon? IFL officials also announced that the 2023 schedule will be released this week.

Of course, with games not starting until March, that will be subject to change.