IFL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Quad City Steamwheelers (9-7) at Massachusetts Pirates (11-5)

Friday: 6:05 p.m., Phoenix Field at the DCU Center, Worcester, Mass.

Series: This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season and overall. Massachusetts beat the Steamwheelers 36-25 in QC’s third game of the season.

Game notes: The Steamwheelers flew to Boston on Thursday not sure of what their 21-man roster would look like. Coach Cory Ross was not sure if OL Sterling Clark (hyperextended knee) would be ready to go or if Vernon Sainvil would get his second straight start in relief. … Ross said that as of Tuesday, no one was listed as unavailable, although his players had some aches and pains to work through. QC QB E.J. Hilliard (566 yards rushing, 1,508 yards passing and 48 total TDs in 11 games) had not yet joined the team when these teams first played. … The Pirates activated QB Alejandro Bennifield off the injured list ahead of last week’s regular-season finale and he saw limited action in a 60-17 victory over the San Diego Strike Force. In their first meeting in April, Bennifield threw for 146 yards and three TDs. … QC enters the game averaging 41.4 points per game (7th in the league) and allows 36.6 (5th). Massachusetts averages 42.0 ppg, just ahead of the Wheelers ranking sixth in the league and allows 35.8, which is fourth-best in the league.

Roster moves: Both teams had a couple of roster moves come across the league transactions this week. After bringing back former Bettendorf High School standout Raekwon Jefferson last week to cover for Clark’s injury, the club placed him on Short Term IR this week. QC also signed speedy WR Prince Shonola. The 31-year-old comes in with pro experience in the XFL, CFL and National Arena League after playing for NAIA’s Rocky Mountain College. ... Massachusetts placed RB Martez Carter on Season Ending IR and OL Larry Williams on Short Term IR. Carter rushed for 66 yards on eight carries in their first meeting. The Pirates signed DB Greg Johnson.

Poll glance: QC moved up two spots to fifth in this week’s IFL coaches poll. Massachusetts, the reigning IFL champions, is ranked No. 4 behind Frisco, Arizona and Northern Arizona.

Coach Cory Ross: “They’re the reigning champions, they’re back in the playoffs so we know they execute at the highest level and we just have to be ready to match their energy. We have different teams (than the first meeting of the season) and we have a couple of different players and definitely a different quarterback going in. … We just gotta match their energy and they gotta match ours.”

Next: The playoffs continue next weekend with conference title games, with higher remaining seeds hosting. Those winners advance to the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game Aug. 13 in Henderson, Nev.

— Tom Johnston