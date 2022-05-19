IFL PREVIEW: Bismarck Bucks (3-6, 2-5) at Quad City Steamwheelers (5-4, 5-4)

Friday: 7:05 p.m. at TaxSlayer Center, Moline
Streaming: goifl.com
Series: QC has a 2-1 lead in the short all-time IFL series over the Bucks
Honors: Nate Sheets became the first Steamwheelers player this season to earn a player of the week award. The young linebacker shared the defensive honor with Northern Arizona’s Darin Hungerford. In last week’s 48-30 victory over Green Bay, Sheets recorded eight tackles, had an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned for a 25-yard touchdown.
Game notes: This is already the second meeting of the season between Eastern Division clubs. Last month, the Steamwheelers (5-4, 5-4 Eastern Conference) recorded their first road victory of the season with a 36-17 triumph to pay off the long bus ride to South Dakota. … Since that bounce-back victory that was tied at 10 at halftime, QC has won three of four games. The loss was the second in what has grown to a five-game losing streak for the Bucks (3-6, 2-5 Eastern Conf.), who had lost four straight by double digits before dropping a 41-36 road decision to Iowa last Saturday. … QC made one roster move this week as new DB Jayvon Wright was placed on short-term IR. His roster spot went to Ron Salters, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound DB who played at Notre Dame College last fall. … QC moved up a spot to seventh in this week’s coaches poll. While there was some shuffling ahead of them, the Wheelers jumped Duke City to gain that spot. … Bismarck comes in averaging 33.9 points per game and allowing 39.8. … QC averages 40.0 points and allows 36.1 per game, the fourth-best mark in the league.
Coach Cory Ross: “This week has been a great week of practice on both sides of the ball and I’m excited to see what we can get from some of our guys.”
Next: The Wheelers are back at home in the TaxSlayer Center next Saturday, hosting the Sioux Falls Storm at 7:05 p.m.
— Tom Johnston