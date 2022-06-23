IFL: QC Steamwheelers (7-6) at Vegas Knight Hawks (5-8)

Friday: 9 p.m. (Central) at Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

Series: This is the first meeting between these two as Vegas just joined the Indoor Football League this season.

The game: While most people head to Vegas for a little rest and relaxation (and other activities), this is a business trip for the Quad City Steamwheelers. Last week’s 46-36 victory over Bismarck kept alive QC’s playoff hopes, and this is another must-win game. … This is the only meeting of the season between the conference crossover clubs, but QC would like it to be the first of two games they play at the Dollar Loan Center, which is where the league title game will be played in August.

Game notes: Vegas has had limited success, but has played teams tough this season despite its 5-8, 4-5 Western Conference record. The Knight Hawks have lost four of their last six games and are 2-4 at home. … Vegas WR Dez Epps ranks No. 9 in receiving yards per game, averaging 47.9 yards with seven TDs on the season. … QC QB E.J. Hilliard had his fourth six-TD game in last Friday’s win. … Hilliard ranks No. 4 in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game having rushed for 18 TDs and added a two-point conversion for 112 points in nine games. WR/returner Mike Carrigan is third in the league in kick returns, averaging 18.5 yards per return, just behind leader Raysea Pringle of Bay Area (19.2). … The Knight Hawks are 12th in the IFL averaging 33.4 points per game and allowing 36.8, which ranks fifth, three spots ahead of the Wheelers. … QC comes in No. 7 in scoring, averaging 40.1 points per game and allows 38.5 ppg on defense.

Poll glance: After last week’s QC win and some eye-opening results across the league, QC was ranked No. 7 in the Week 15 coaches poll, up two spots. Vegas checked in at No. 11 in the 14-team league.

Next: The Wheelers are hoping to enjoy a victory weekend in Las Vegas as they don’t return until Sunday. That won’t affect prep as they have their third and final off week before making the long bus ride to Texas to face the Frisco Fighters on Saturday, July 9, in their next-to-last game of the regular season.

— Tom Johnston

