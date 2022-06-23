IFL: QC Steamwheelers (7-6) at Vegas Knight Hawks (5-8)

Friday: 9 p.m. (Central) at Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev. Series: This is the first meeting between these two as Vegas just joined the Indoor Football League this season. The game: While most people head to Vegas for a little rest and relaxation (and other activities), this is a business trip for the Quad City Steamwheelers. Last week’s 46-36 victory over Bismarck kept alive QC’s playoff hopes, and this is another must-win game. … This is the only meeting of the season between the conference crossover clubs, but QC would like it to be the first of two games they play at the Dollar Loan Center, which is where the league title game will be played in August.
Game notes: Vegas has had limited success, but has played teams tough this season despite its 5-8, 4-5 Western Conference record. The Knight Hawks have lost four of their last six games and are 2-4 at home. … Vegas WR Dez Epps ranks No. 9 in receiving yards per game, averaging 47.9 yards with seven TDs on the season. … QC QB E.J. Hilliard had his fourth six-TD game in last Friday’s win. … Hilliard ranks No. 4 in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game having rushed for 18 TDs and added a two-point conversion for 112 points in nine games. WR/returner Mike Carrigan is third in the league in kick returns, averaging 18.5 yards per return, just behind leader Raysea Pringle of Bay Area (19.2). … The Knight Hawks are 12th in the IFL averaging 33.4 points per game and allowing 36.8, which ranks fifth, three spots ahead of the Wheelers. … QC comes in No. 7 in scoring, averaging 40.1 points per game and allows 38.5 ppg on defense. Poll glance: After last week’s QC win and some eye-opening results across the league, QC was ranked No. 7 in the Week 15 coaches poll, up two spots. Vegas checked in at No. 11 in the 14-team league. Next: The Wheelers are hoping to enjoy a victory weekend in Las Vegas as they don’t return until Sunday. That won’t affect prep as they have their third and final off week before making the long bus ride to Texas to face the Frisco Fighters on Saturday, July 9, in their next-to-last game of the regular season.
Photos: Steamwheelers outlast Bucks, 46-36
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) celebrates after a recovery during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) finds a hole in the Bismark Bucks defense to score during the second quarter Friday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bismark Bucks quarterback Giovanni Sanders (8) looks to throw during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) runs the ball against Bismark Bucks defensive back Ronald Tyler (16) and Bismark Bucks defensive back Robert Brown Jr (2) during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers offensive lineman Joe Krall (52) blocks Bismark Bucks defensive lineman Ch'aim Smith (15) during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) blocks Bismark Bucks lineman Armonti Carey (50) during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bismark Bucks wide receiver John Brunner (14) reaches out but misses the catch against Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) and Steamwheelers defensive back Malik Duncan (7) during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Londell Lee (19) turns around to make a catch in the end zone to score during the second quarter Friday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bismark Bucks wide receiver John Brunner (14) makes a reception during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Malik Duncan (7) stops Bismark Bucks quarterback Giovanni Sanders (8) during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) throws as he is encroached by Bismark Bucks defensive lineman Jalen Steward (98) during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) grabs a hold of Bismark Bucks quarterback Giovanni Sanders (8)'s jersey during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Kendell Jefferson (24) stops Bismark Bucks Rob Brown (4) during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Fans reach out in an attempt to catch a ball during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Antwan Smith (4) runs the ball during the second quarter Friday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers linebacker Rob Jones (17) is blocked by Bismark Bucks linebacker Jeff Branch (22) during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bismark Bucks running back Edward Vander (1) is stopped by Steamwheelers linebacker Nate Sheets (5) and Steamwheelers defensive back Tajik Bagley (3) during the second quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) hands the ball off to Steamwheelers linebacker Rob Jones (17) during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Londell Lee (19) is blocked by a Bismark Bucks defenseman during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers linebacker Rob Jones (17) reaches out to get the touchdown as he is tackled by Bismark Bucks defensive back Ronald Tyler (16) during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Keyvan Rudd (13) runs the ball during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Keyvan Rudd (13) runs the ball against the Bismark Bucks defense during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) tackles Bismark Bucks running back Xavier Quick (24) during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers kicker Kimo Naehu (20) kicks the ball for an extra point during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Mike Carrigan (2) runs the ball during the first quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Kendell Jefferson (24) intercepts a pass intended for Bismark Bucks wide receiver Alexis Rosario (11) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) runs the ball during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Antwan Smith (4) and Steamwheelers linebacker Nate Sheets (5) stop Bismark Bucks Rob Brown (4) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Mike Carrigan (2) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) runs the ball during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bismark Bucks defensive lineman Ch'aim Smith (15) knocks the ball from Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers wide receiver Keyvan Rudd (13) attempts to leap over Bismark Bucks Rob Brown (4) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bismark Bucks Rob Brown (4) throws Steamwheelers wide receiver Keyvan Rudd (13) to the turf after Rudd attempted to leap over Brown during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Kendell Jefferson (24) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers linebacker Rob Jones (17) runs the ball during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers offensive lineman Hunter Nobbs (66) blocks Bismark Bucks defensive back Ronald Tyler (16) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Malik Duncan (7) tackles Bismark Bucks wide receiver Alexis Rosario (11) during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Noah Lyles (15) stops Bismark Bucks running back Xavier Quick (24) during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive back Ron Salters (23) stops Bismark Bucks quarterback Giovanni Sanders (8) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers linebacker Nate Sheets (5), Steamwheelers defensive back Tajik Bagley (3) and Steamwheelers defensive back Malik Duncan (7) stop Bismark Bucks wide receiver Alexis Rosario (11) during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers linebacker Nate Sheets (5) is evaluated for an injury during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) throws during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Noah Lyles (15) pressures Bismark Bucks quarterback Giovanni Sanders (8) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. (12) throws during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) reaches out to recover the ball in front of Bismark Bucks quarterback Giovanni Sanders (8) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) celebrates a recovery with Steamwheelers wide receiver Keyvan Rudd (13) during the fourth quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steamwheelers defensive lineman Teon Burroughs (9) attempts to tackle Bismark Bucks running back Edward Vander (1) during the third quarter, Friday, June 17, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
