IFL: QC Steamwheelers (8-6, 7-6) at Frisco Fighters (12-2, 6-1)

Game notes: The task will be a tall one, but the Steamwheelers (8-6, 7-6) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory and a Sioux Falls loss. The Storm (7-7, 6-7) host Green Bay (6-9, 5-9) on Saturday in another 7:05 p.m. contest. … QC returns to action after a week off that followed a tough 57-56 road victory over the Vegas Knight Hawks. Since that game DB David Tolentino has left the team, refusing to report, according to league transactions. … The first meeting with Frisco was QC QB E.J. Hilliard’s first with the team when he returned to the club this season. … QC has won back-to-back games three times this season, but they do not have any three-game win streaks. QC comes in off wins over Bismarck and Vegas. … Frisco not only has the best record in the league but remains atop the weekly coaches poll. QC is ranked seventh by the coaches this week. ... QC comes in averaging 41.3 points per game and allowing 39.7. Frisco ranks third and fourth, respectively, averaging 49.0 points per game and allowing 37.0.