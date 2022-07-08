IFL: QC Steamwheelers (8-6, 7-6) at Frisco Fighters (12-2, 6-1)

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. (Central) at Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas
TV: goifl.com
Series: This is the second Indoor Football League meeting between the Eastern Conference foes. Frisco (12-2, 6-1) won the first contest in Week 6, 68-51. The contest was a one-possession game until late when the Fighters scored on a recovered on-side kick with 2:36 left and then added a field goal with 00:26 left in regulation.
Game notes: The task will be a tall one, but the Steamwheelers (8-6, 7-6) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory and a Sioux Falls loss. The Storm (7-7, 6-7) host Green Bay (6-9, 5-9) on Saturday in another 7:05 p.m. contest. … QC returns to action after a week off that followed a tough 57-56 road victory over the Vegas Knight Hawks. Since that game DB David Tolentino has left the team, refusing to report, according to league transactions. … The first meeting with Frisco was QC QB E.J. Hilliard’s first with the team when he returned to the club this season. … QC has won back-to-back games three times this season, but they do not have any three-game win streaks. QC comes in off wins over Bismarck and Vegas. … Frisco not only has the best record in the league but remains atop the weekly coaches poll. QC is ranked seventh by the coaches this week. ... QC comes in averaging 41.3 points per game and allowing 39.7. Frisco ranks third and fourth, respectively, averaging 49.0 points per game and allowing 37.0.
Next: The Wheelers return home next Friday for their regular-season finale. QC hosts the rival Iowa Barnstormers at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in what could be a winner-take-all battle for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot — or both teams could have clinched playoff berths. That game is scheduled to be Fan Appreciation Night.