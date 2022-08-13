IFL: QC Steamwheelers rally derailed in title game

The scoreboard was not a friend to the Quad City Steamwheelers in more ways than one Saturday night in the Indoor Football League title game.

Despite some added adversity, the Steamwheelers went down to the final seconds and final plays before falling 47-45 to the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

QC trailed 47-37 after NAZ scored on quarterback Kaleb Barker's 2-yard jump pass to Israel Tucker with a minute left in regulation in search of that franchise’s first title in its second year of existence.

Undaunted, quarterback E.J. Hilliard hit Mike Carrigan for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left in regulation to make it a 47-43 margin. Going for a two-point conversion, Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd hurdled four Wranglers defenders for the two-point conversion and a 47-45 score.

In a familiar position to other close games this season and late-quarter situations, that put the game on the foot of kicker Kimo Naehu. With a two-point deuce for kicking the ball through the uprights on the ensuing kick, QC could have tied the score.

But the 42-year-old’s kick from a tough angle on the right side of the field ricocheted off the side of the low-hanging scoreboard over the middle of the field and denied the Wheelers (11-8) the chance at the two points to tie the game.

NAZ (15-4) worked the clock down to zeros and left the Wheelers still chasing the franchise's third title and first since back-to-back af2 crowns in 2000 and 2001.

QC went into the game with running back Kerrion Moore not suited up after re-injuring his left knee two weeks ago in the Eastern Conference championship game. Offensive lineman Sterling Clark remained out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with his knee injury.

And early in the contest all-IFL rookie linebacker Nate Sheets apparently hurt his shoulder, forcing QC into a late defensive shift that moved defensive back Malik Duncan up to fill Sheets’ spot. The former Alleman High School prep returned in the second half.

And like they have all season, the Wheelers also returned to their game in the second half and put up a valiant run despite chasing the deficit all game after falling behind 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Hilliard hit Rudd for touchdown tosses of 41 and 18 yards and scored on a 1-yard run after Naehu missed a 33-yard field goal attempt and QC got the ball back on a Naquez Pringle fumble recovery.

Hilliard’s 30-yarder to Carrigan came after a 15-yard scramble.

“Hats off to them, they’ve got great players,” Wranglers quarterback Kaleb Barker said on the postgame broadcast.

QC just couldn’t get a first-half stop as the Wranglers converted all six third-down situations they faced and scored on all four possessions. The Wheelers, though, did hold NAZ to a Craig Peterson 25-yard field goal to end the first half after it had a first-and-goal at the 3.

QC, named the IFL franchise of the year on Friday, got off to a great start.

In the first possession of the game, the Wheelers recovered a line-drive kick that bounced off an up man. Hilliard did all the work, rushing four times to cover the 12 yards, including a 3-yard burst for the game’s first score.

NAZ responded with a 9-play, 43-yard drive to tie the game with 4:08 left in the opening stanza, but the Wheelers couldn’t answer as a Hilliard fourth down pass was knocked away at the line of scrimmage by South Carolina University product Ulric Jones.

The Wranglers took the lead for good on the ensuing possession when Barker sliced through the Wheelers for a 10-yard score with 11:46 left in the second quarter.

Before the half ended, Naehu booted a 52-yard field goal and Hilliard hit Carrigan on a 29-yard scoring strike that pulled QC within 21-17 before the final field goal of the half.