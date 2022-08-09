IFL: QC's Hilliard again earns league Offensive Player of the Year honor

Two for two.

When E.J. Hilliard plays in the Indoor Football League, he leaves his mark.

For the second time in as many seasons playing for the Quad City Steamwheelers, Hilliard has garnered the league’s top offensive honor. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old quarterback was named the IFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

He won the same honor in 2019 — his first season with the Steamwheelers and only other in the IFL.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” said Hilliard of winning the award. “I thank God for having another opportunity to be here and play football again.”

The IFL honored four players with awards on Tuesday.

Arizona quarterback Drew Powell earned his third IFL Most Valuable Player honor and Tucson’s Benjamin Jones was named the IFL Special Teams Player of the Year. Hilliard will face off against the league's Defensive MVP, Northern Arizona rookie defensive lineman JaQuan Artis, in Saturday's IFL title game.

What is amazing about the two POY awards Hilliard has won is how he has won them.

In his first honor in 2019, he led the league in all passing categories — yardage (2,739), touchdowns (57) and passer rating (187.0) despite playing most of that season with a broken index finger on his right (throwing) hand. He also rushed for 462 yards and 18 more TDs.

This season, despite joining the Steamwheelers over a month into the season, Hilliard flipped the script. He was second in the league, averaging 56.8 yards rushing per game with 31 TDs on the ground. He averaged 140.6 yards per game passing, fifth-best in the IFL, to go with 36 passing scores.

He had a 145-yard rushing game with five touchdowns in a win over the Vegas Knight Hawks. He had two games with four passing TDs, including the 48-41 Eastern Conference title game victory over the top-seeded Frisco Fighters.

He has shown a much more cerebral approach to the game and that has helped QC win five of its last six games, including three in a row to reach Saturday’s Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game. The 11-7 Wheelers face the Northern Arizona Wranglers (14-4) in Henderson, Nev.

“Yeah, I definitely feel like I understand the game a lot better now,” he said. “There are a lot more nuances to the game now … Nose tackles are dropping, ends are dropping into coverage and teams are only rushing one or two guys.”

So instead of trying to get into shootouts with teams, Hilliard and coach Cory Ross have attempted to control games and be content to take what defenses are giving.

“I know the game better now and that helps me understand defenses better,” Hilliard said.

This latest award, said Hilliard, was confirmation that he made the right decision to come back to the Quad-Cities and the team after nearly two years away from the game that included a move back to his home state of Florida. Since he rejoined the team, the Wheelers are 10-4.

“That’s all it does is confirms I’m in the right place at the right time and the decision to come back was the correct decision,” Hilliard said. “I’m honored to be in this position.”

But the position he relishes the most is having the team in Saturday’s title game.

“This is great,” he said of his second Offensive POY honor. “But it won’t amount to the feeling and joy of winning a championship and being able to celebrate that with everyone on the team and in the organization.”