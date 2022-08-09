 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
IFL | STEAMWHEELERS

IFL: QC's Hilliard again earns league Offensive Player of the Year honor

  • Updated
  • 0

Two for two.

When E.J. Hilliard plays in the Indoor Football League, he leaves his mark.

For the second time in as many seasons playing for the Quad City Steamwheelers, Hilliard has garnered the league’s top offensive honor. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old quarterback was named the IFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

He won the same honor in 2019 — his first season with the Steamwheelers and only other in the IFL.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” said Hilliard of winning the award. “I thank God for having another opportunity to be here and play football again.”

The IFL honored four players with awards on Tuesday.

Arizona quarterback Drew Powell earned his third IFL Most Valuable Player honor and Tucson’s Benjamin Jones was named the IFL Special Teams Player of the Year. Hilliard will face off against the league's Defensive MVP, Northern Arizona rookie defensive lineman JaQuan Artis, in Saturday's IFL title game. 

People are also reading…

What is amazing about the two POY awards Hilliard has won is how he has won them.

In his first honor in 2019, he led the league in all passing categories — yardage (2,739), touchdowns (57) and passer rating (187.0) despite playing most of that season with a broken index finger on his right (throwing) hand. He also rushed for 462 yards and 18 more TDs.

This season, despite joining the Steamwheelers over a month into the season, Hilliard flipped the script. He was second in the league, averaging 56.8 yards rushing per game with 31 TDs on the ground. He averaged 140.6 yards per game passing, fifth-best in the IFL, to go with 36 passing scores.

He had a 145-yard rushing game with five touchdowns in a win over the Vegas Knight Hawks. He had two games with four passing TDs, including the 48-41 Eastern Conference title game victory over the top-seeded Frisco Fighters.  

He has shown a much more cerebral approach to the game and that has helped QC win five of its last six games, including three in a row to reach Saturday’s Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game. The 11-7 Wheelers face the Northern Arizona Wranglers (14-4) in Henderson, Nev.

“Yeah, I definitely feel like I understand the game a lot better now,” he said. “There are a lot more nuances to the game now … Nose tackles are dropping, ends are dropping into coverage and teams are only rushing one or two guys.”

So instead of trying to get into shootouts with teams, Hilliard and coach Cory Ross have attempted to control games and be content to take what defenses are giving.

“I know the game better now and that helps me understand defenses better,” Hilliard said.

This latest award, said Hilliard, was confirmation that he made the right decision to come back to the Quad-Cities and the team after nearly two years away from the game that included a move back to his home state of Florida. Since he rejoined the team, the Wheelers are 10-4.

“That’s all it does is confirms I’m in the right place at the right time and the decision to come back was the correct decision,” Hilliard said. “I’m honored to be in this position.”

But the position he relishes the most is having the team in Saturday’s title game.

“This is great,” he said of his second Offensive POY honor. “But it won’t amount to the feeling and joy of winning a championship and being able to celebrate that with everyone on the team and in the organization.”

+6 
#4 EJ Hilliard Jr. - 2022 Steamwheelers

Hilliard

 submitted
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

QC STEAMWHEELERS: Sheets is making his mark with hometown team

QC STEAMWHEELERS: Sheets is making his mark with hometown team

Former Alleman High School standout Nate Sheets has had a memorable rookie season for the Quad City Steamwheelers. Coming into pro ball at age 19, Sheets was tabbed to the Indoor Football League's All-Rookie team and has been key in the Wheelers reaching Saturday's IFL title game in Henderson, Nev. 

IFL: Steamwheelers get their upset, advance to league title game

IFL: Steamwheelers get their upset, advance to league title game

Quarterback E.J. Hilliard hit wide receiver Keyvan Rudd with a 40-yard game-winning touchdown pass with four-seconds left in regulation as the Quad City Steamwheelers beat the Frisco Fighters 48-41 Friday night in the IFL's Eastern Conference championship game. The victory moves the 11-7 Wheelers into the Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship game on Aug. 13 in Henderson, Nev.

QC STEAMWHEELERS: Duncan a man made for more than football

QC STEAMWHEELERS: Duncan a man made for more than football

Malik Duncan is a man of many interests. but the Quad City Steamwheelers defensive captain has just one thing on his mind these days — helping the Wheeler win Friday's Indoor Football League Eastern Conference championship game against the Frisco Fighters

IFL: Naehu's PAT gives Steamwheelers overtime playoff victory

IFL: Naehu's PAT gives Steamwheelers overtime playoff victory

In thrilling fashion, the Quad City Steamwheelers won their Indoor Football League playoff opener Friday night. Kimo Naehu kicked an extra-point after E.J. Hilliard's QB sneak to give QC a 39-38 overtime road victory over defending champ Massachusetts

Watch Now: Related Video

What every parent of high school athletes should know about keeping their kids safe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News