IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers (10-7) at Frisco Fighters (15-2)

Friday: 7:05 p.m., Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas

Series: This is the third Indoor Football League meeting between the two Eastern Conference clubs this season. Frisco won both regular-season games — both contests decided late. Frisco beat QC 68-51 at the TaxSlayer Center in a game in which QC trailed 58-51 with 3:32 left in regulation. Frisco then returned the ensuing onside kick 12 yards to open a cushion. QC had the Eastern Conference champs on the ropes in the second meeting and after missing a potential game-winning field goal on the last snap of regulation, QC lost a 50-44 double overtime decision in Frisco.

Game notes: The Steamwheelers have won four of their last five games, including two straight. QC, however, has yet to log a three-game win streak this season. … QC coach Cory Ross was still unsure of his starting offensive line unit. Sterling Clark (hyperextended knee) took part in workouts this week prior to the team’s Wednesday overnight bus trip, but it was possible that Vernon Sainvil would join Hunter Nobbs and Joe Krall on the line. … Ross kept practices light this week as he said his team is bruised and beat up after a tough 39-38 overtime victory over 2021 IFL champ Massachusetts last Friday. … QC comes into the game averaging 41.3 points per game (8th in the league) and giving up 39.9 ppg (also 8th). Frisco has the second-most potent offensive attack, averaging 49.1 points per game and allows 37 ppg (5th best in the IFL).

Frisco facts: WR Jerminic Smith played his freshman year at the University Iowa before finishing his college career at Southwest Baptist University in his home state of Texas. … Justin Rankin played last year with the Bismarck Bucks and was teammates with many of the current Wheelers players who also played there for QC coach Ross. He is third in the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 47.4 yard per game. He is right behind QC QB E.J. Hilliard, who averages 51.5. … The Fighters have numerous major-college players on the roster, including QB Blake Sims who is a two-time national champ with the Alabama Crimson Tide (2012, 2013). … WR Spencer Tears (Chicago Richards H.S.) played at Northern Illinois University.

Coach Cory Ross: “We have to protect the football and find as many points as we can special teams-wise. We have to limit big-play opportunities and make them earn every score they get. If we do that, we’ll definitely be in the game and be where we need to be. … We definitely take confidence into the game; we’ve been riding a hot hand as far as the team goes with victories and things like that. We definitely take confidence after a big win over the defending champions in Massachusetts.”

Next: The winner will face the Western Conference champ — either the Arizona Rattlers (14-3) or the Northern Arizona Wranglers (13-4) in the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game Aug. 13 in Henderson, Nev.

