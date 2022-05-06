IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers (4-3) at Iowa Barnstormers (4-3)

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.

Series: Iowa leads the IFL series 2-1

Storylines: This is the second of three meetings between the two squads. QC beat Iowa 42-26 in Week 2 (which was Iowa’s season opener). … While QC has managed its first winning streak of the season with last week’s 49-31 victory over Green Bay, the Barnstormers come in having dropped two straight (losing 50-47 to Sioux Falls last week after dropping a 36-22 decision at defending IFL champ Massachusetts).

News & notes: Iowa, 2-0 on its home turf this season, had a couple of roster moves this week, signing WR Kwadarrius Smith (University of Akron) when DB Tyrell Pearson refused to report. … Iowa QB Darius-James Peterson is second in the league in rushing, averaging 55.2 yards per game. … The Barnstormers have two of the top 11 receivers in the league in Dom McNeil (6th, 55.8 yards per game) and Kentrez Bell (11th, 47.2 yards per game). … With such a balanced attack, QC doesn't have any individual ranked in the Top 10 in the major offensive categories. … Despite last week’s convincing victory over Green Bay, QC dropped back a spot to fifth in this week’s IFL Coaches Poll. That survey is topped by Arizona, Frisco, Northern Arizona and Massachusetts. … QC comes into this game averaging 37.9 points per game and allowing 33.6, fifth-best in the IFL. Iowa averages 38.4 ppg and allows 36.4.

QC coach Cory Ross: “They were working out some kinks that first (meeting) and have some good victories under their belt since then. They are definitely a different team. … Their quarterback is more confident in what he does and has had some big games. Absolutely it’s a different team than we faced early on. We have to go in there ready to go.”

Next: The Wheelers are on the road again next week, loading up the buses for a quick road rematch at Green Bay on Friday at 7:05 at the Resch Center.

— Tom Johnston

