IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers (6-5) at Green Bay (4-7)

Game notes: On Green Bay’s Military Appreciation Night, the Quad City Steamwheelers have their sights set on marching into the Resch Center and completing the three-game season sweep of the Blizzard. QC recorded a 49-31 victory at home in the first meeting in April and used a huge fourth quarter to log a 48-30 victory in Green Bay just three weeks ago. QC put away that game with a 22-7 fourth-quarter outburst at the Resch Center. … This is a huge Eastern Conference contest for the Wheelers (6-5, 6-5 Eastern) as they look to hold onto the fourth and final playoff spot out of the conference. Green Bay (4-7, 3-7) looms in sixth place. … Both teams are looking to avoid dropping two straight games. … QC made two roster moves this week. The biggest of those was putting starting running back Kerrion Moore on the short-term IR. DB Jayvon Wright was brought off IR. … Green Bay is averaging 31.5 points per game (next-to-last in the league) and allowing 32.5 (third-best in the IFL). QC averages 42.0 points and allows 39.2 per game — numbers that have jumped with high-scoring games the last few weeks.