IFL: Sioux Falls Storm (4-5) at Quad City Steamwheelers (6-4)

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. at TaxSlayer Center, Moline

Honors: For the second week in a row, the Steamwheelers have a player of the week. This week’s honor goes to QB E.J. Hilliard. In last week’s 47-44 come-from-behind victory over Bismarck, Hilliard completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He added 76 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, all in the second half as QC rallied for the victory. Under Hilliard, the Quad City offense put up points on every possession, including three fourth down conversions (two for touchdowns). He follows linebacker Nate Sheets in winning a weekly IFL honor.

Game notes: It is Military Appreciation Night at the TaxSlayer Center. … Meeting for the third time this season, the Steamwheelers (6-4, 6-4 Eastern Conference) seek to win the season series on Saturday evening after each won home games in the series. Sioux Falls (4-5, 3-5 Eastern Conference) won the season opener 35-24. QC won the second meeting 34-24. … In this week’s coaches poll, QC jumped up to No. 5 behind Frisco, Arizona, Northern Arizona and Massachusetts. The Fighters ascended to the top of the poll with last week’s 48-45 victory over Arizona. … Sioux Falls has not faced QC with E.J. Hilliard at quarterback, so things could be interesting. … Sioux Falls comes in averaging 38.2 points per game and allowing 40.1. … QC averages 40.7 points and allows 36.9 per game.

QC news: The Wheelers have been consistent with their roster this season, but have had to make moves depending on injuries. That was the case this week. QC activated DB Jevaughn Codlin from IR and placed WR Trevon Saunders and DB Kendell Jefferson on IR.

Storm rolling in: Sioux Falls, which has a new quarterback at the helm in Dalton Sneed, has bunched wins and losses this year. The Storm come in on a two-game losing streak, but those setbacks have been to the top two teams in the conference — Frisco (57-39) and Massachusetts (43-42, when a late-game field goal attempt missed for the win). Last week, Sneed was 2 for 8 passing with both completions going for TDs. He also ran for two scores.

Coach Cory Ross: “They’re a different team; they’ve been able to make some changes to try to get the team they want and put that winning team together and are so used to having. You’re going to see a different quarterback than we saw the last two games — he runs the ball well, throws the ball well. They’ve been able to establish a run game the past couple of weeks that has been pretty impressive. … They’ve been fighting and they are going to make you earn your touchdowns, that’s for sure.”

Next: The Wheelers hit the road for Friday’s third game of the season against the Green Bay Blizzard. Kickoff inside the Resch Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

— Tom Johnston

