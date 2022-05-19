IFL: Speedy Carrigan making his mark with Steamwheelers

It may sound weird, but one of the fastest guys on the Quad City Steamwheelers admits that he had to retrain his body when he made the transition to the Indoor Football League.

“I had to learn how to run routes with shoes on again,” said speedy wide receiver Mike Carrigan with a chuckle.

It’s not that he was playing barefoot, mind you. But he admitted it was different running pass routes on the indoor turf than it was playing in open outdoor stadiums as he did for Kent State University during his productive college career.

“With the turf shoes we wear, it’s hard to run certain routes,” said Carrigan, noting he switches between three pairs of turf shoes depending on where he plays. “You really have to work on it and repetition it to know how you want to run to get open because separation is everything in this game.”

In his second year in the league, Carrigan has become a dynamic part of the Wheelers offensive package. While known for his speed — he describes himself as “a fast guy from Tallahassee, Fla.” — he is much more than that.

“Guys respect his speed, so a lot of stuff opens up for him,” said Wheeler QB E.J. Hilliard, who is finding a rapport with his deep threat. “He’s one of those guys that when he catches the ball, he’s probably going to make a big play out of it.”

And when he catches the ball, he has usually figured out a way to get wide open. That came from diligent work

“I really worked on my technique and my route-running,” said the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder. “I really believe I have the best route-running in this league. I really worked on my blocking, too, because Coach Ross won’t play you if you can’t block.”

For the season, Carrigan has 22 catches for 315 yards with seven touchdowns and a long play of 37 yards, which was a touchdown in last week’s 48-30 victory at Green Bay. His 14.3 yards per catch ranks fourth in the IFL this season.

Solid games are nothing new for the 23-year-old in his second year in the IFL, and he is looking forward to another good one Friday playing against his old team when the Bismarck Bucks come to the TaxSlayer Center.

In the first “reunion meeting” last month, Carrigan and QC teammates Malik Duncan, Darreon Jackson, Jevaughn Codlin and Sterling Duncan, who were together on last year’s Bismarck squad ran off with a 36-17 victory on their return to North Dakota.

“It’s always fun to play against people you’ve been a part of,” admitted Carrigan. “That was a nice organization. ... When we played them a couple of weeks ago, it felt good to be back at a familiar arena.”

He said it felt even better to walk out with the victory in which he caught two touchdown passes (5, 26) from Hilliard. He had one other catch in that contest, a 36-yarder as part of his 67 receiving yards.

This rematch is enticing not only for the players but also QC coach Cory Ross, who was offensive coordinator for the Bucks last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Wheelers.

In fact, it was those 2021 connections that helped Ross build this year’s Wheelers roster. He worked a trade to make sure he got Carrigan to the Quad-Cities.

“He just has a go-get-it kind of attitude that you love from a player,” said Ross. “He wants to win at any cost and he is a fierce competitor.”

One whose game has improved as he has learned the nuances of the indoor game.

“He got so much better. He put on a good amount of weight and got stronger and came in faster,” said Ross of one of QC’s major offensive threats. “He is doing a lot of things right.”

Carrigan brings a lot of enthusiasm and motivation to the field with him. He is focused to get some things accomplished this season.

“I want to get as much tape as possible,” he said of getting his name out there for scouts in the outdoor leagues to see. “And I want to win a championship.”

While content spending another year in the IFL, Carrigan has his sights set on making it back outdoors soon as he keeps building for what he hopes is an NFL shot.

Ross isn’t counting him out.

“He’s the type of guy,” said Ross, “when given the opportunity that he is going to shine at one of these higher leagues.”

