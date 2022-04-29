IFL: Stars align to bring Hilliard back to Wheelers

Sometimes the stars just have to align.

Just ask E.J. Hilliard, who is back in his second stint as quarterback for the Quad City Steamwheelers and looking to jump-start a football career he hopes can lead to a shot in the NFL.

“It’s fun,” said Hilliard of being back in the Quad-Cities. “It’s amazing to get an opportunity to play football again.”

And while the 28-year-old is still working his way back into form, Hilliard has shown glimpses of his tremendous talents as he has stepped in and solidified QC’s quarterback situation that had been shared by Aaron Aiken and David Perkins.

QC coach Cory Ross was glad to be reunited with the former All-IFL signal-caller.

“We were definitely having problems at quarterback, so let’s see what you can do and if you can pick it back up,” said Ross of his reaction to Hilliard’s interest in returning. “That first practice he jumped right into it like he hadn’t skipped a beat. It was easy for him to prepare and get ready for that following week.”

In his first week with the club, Hilliard relieved Aiken in a 68-51 loss to Frisco. He has been the starter the last two weeks and accounted for eight touchdowns — four passing and four rushing.

“He brings the offense back, it’s just that simple,” said Wheeler receiver and Davenport native Keyvan Rudd, a 2019 All-IFL receiver working with Hilliard. “Knowing the system, knowing where the throws need to be, knowing how to drop it in there, knowing how to read the defense and knowing where to go even before the defense lines up is what he brings back to this offense. .. That’s something that we’ve definitely been missing and that’s what he brings back.”

Being back here, though, was not an easy path. Since the Quad-Cities last saw the standout signal caller, he has been on a journey that is full of twists and turns.

In 2019, he played much of the season with a broken index finger on his throwing hand that should have been operated on, he said. Despite the obstacle of playing with a splint on a heavily taped finger, he lit up the Indoor Football League. En route to earning Offensive Player of the Year honors, he threw for 2,739 yards and 57 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

His future looked bright coming off a season like that.

But then things derailed. Back with QC for the 2020 season, he and the Steamwheelers played one road game before the team halted its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A move back to his home state of Florida soon followed.

He didn’t get into details but stated that “family concerns” became more important than football. Despite agreeing to a couple of contracts — with the IFL’s Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2020 and Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League earlier this spring — he remained sidelined.

“Things weren’t lined up the right way; the opportunities weren’t there,” said Hilliard. “… Opportunities just didn’t feel right or work out at the time.”

Working in a U.S. Postal Service processing plant and focusing on family, Hilliard said he continued to train and work out in hopes of re-igniting his football prospects. He also was mentoring young quarterbacks and expanding his football contacts.

“I was staying in shape knowing that an opportunity would come wherever it came from,” said Hilliard. “I didn’t know when, but I knew the good Lord was blessing me. Sometimes you have to take a step back and figure out if this is what you really want.”

One of those contacts led to an interesting workout partner in Florida. With his car packed and ready for a move back to the Quad-Cities with his wife, Michele, Hilliard said he received a phone call from a doctor he knows.

“He wanted to know if I could throw with a friend of his,” said Hilliard. “You don’t want to pass up opportunities because you never know where they might lead.”

So, with his car still packed, he drove to the workout. The guy he was throwing to? NFL All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.

“Being down and out and feeling like it’s never going to come, then a small glimpse of hopes come,” said Hilliard of his time with Brown and other pro football players working out in the same gym. “… When the time comes, it shows you will be prepared. You may not be fully prepared at this moment, but when the time comes this will prepare you for where you want to be at.”

The workouts with Brown lasted about six weeks, he said.

With a new plan in his life and a move back to DeWitt with his wife — a North Scott High School graduate who is expecting their second child — imminent, Hilliard and Ross were in contact again.

“Stars were aligning,” said Ross, noting Perkins left the team for an overseas opportunity when he heard from Hilliard. “(Perkins) left and I got a call from EJ.”

“It’s all come full circle to be back where I started my indoor career,” said Hilliard. “… It must be meant for me to play football here and get an opportunity to showcase what I can do and hopefully the right person, right people, right organization see and I get an opportunity at the next level, which is what I’ve always been striving for.”

