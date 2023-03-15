When the 2023 Indoor Football League season kicks off this week, it will be the Quad City Steamwheelers with the honor of hosting the first game at Vibrant Arena.

The Wheelers, coming off an Eastern Conference playoff championship and runner-up finish in the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game in Henderson, Nev., last August, will have a bit of incentive when they host the Arizona Rattlers Friday at 7:05 p.m. on John Deere Night. The game against the perennial league standouts features the Wheelers sporting one-time green jerseys.

Quad City, which fell 47-45 to the Northern Arizona Wranglers in last year's title game, was picked fifth among the league’s 14 teams in the first weekly coaches poll that was released this week. Arizona topped that poll and was followed by Bay Area, Frisco and Massachusetts ahead of the Wheelers.

Those in the QC camp, though, are more focused on the start of the season than they are season-starting polls.

“All eyes are going to be on us Friday and we’re excited to show the league what we got this year,” said second-year linebacker Nate Sheets, a former Alleman High School standout. “From what’s been happening in practice, we have a lot of potential. The guys are already playing better this year than they were last year at this time.”

QC, named the IFL Franchise of the Year last season, comes in with what appears to be a loaded roster with 16 players back from last year’s 11-8 squad.

Among those are 2022 IFL Offensive Player of the year E.J. Hilliard, who is keeping the opener in perspective the best he can.

“We’re just going to go out there and have fun knowing that we got the spotlight,” said Hilliard of being the lone Friday game this week. “People will get to see us since they haven’t seen us yet and we’ll be answering a lot of questions.”

Veteran QC coach Cory Ross has assembled quite a collection of talent on both sides of the ball as he again focused on putting together a roster that he considers more family than a compilation of players.

“I’ll tell you this, we’ve got a talented group that’s focused on winning,” Ross said. “A lot of them don’t really care what their stats are like as long as we win.”

Hilliard will have a few familiar targets to throw to in Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd, Mike Carrigan and Londell Lee.

The offense will be anchored up front by four returning linemen in Joe Krall, Hunter Nobbs, Sterling Clark and Vernon Sainvill.

Rock Island’s Amos Johnson will be joined in the backfield by newcomers Jerron McGraw and former All-IFL player Jarrod Harrington, who will be facing his former team this week.

The defensive line features returners Naquez Pringle and Jaylin Swan and a number of new dynamic impact players.

Ross is still working on piecing together the defensive backfield that returns starters Malik Duncan and Darreon Jackson.

QC’s 15-game schedule runs through July 15th and features seven games at home. The Wheelers will again be playing in the Eastern Division and play Green Bay, Iowa and Sioux Falls three times each. The Wheelers also play two games each against defending regular-season Eastern Division champ Massachusetts and expansion club Tulsa (both in Oklahoma). QC does not play East foe Frisco (Texas) in the regular season.

After Friday's opener, QC travels to play San Diego the following Sunday in its only other out-of-division contest of the season.

“I’m excited especially for the swag; I’m a swag guy,” Rudd said of the season kicking off. “These new jerseys have got me feeling some type of way.

“This is going to be a great atmosphere with St. Patrick’s Day, $2 beers, John Deere Night, kicking off the season with the Rattlers coming to town. … it’s going to be exciting.”