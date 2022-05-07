IFL: Steamwheelers fall hard to opportunistic Barnstormers bunch

DES MOINES, Iowa — Miscues put the Quad City Steamwheelers in an early hole out of which they couldn’t climb here Saturday night in an Indoor Football League setback to the Iowa Barnstormers.

That was partially because the QC defense couldn’t keep the hosting Barnstormers out of the end zone.

The hosts scored on all but two possessions and did so in some unusual ways — including touchdowns off a blocked field goal, a missed field goal attempt and an interception return — in their 63-47 victory over their Eastern Conference rival Steamwheelers at Wells Fargo Arena.

Quad City quarterback E.J. Hilliard scored three rushing touchdowns as the Steamwheelers chased the scoreboard the entire game. He also threw two TDs — a 43-yarder to Londell Lee in the first half and a 3-yarder to Kerrion Moore in the fourth.

But the story of the evening was the Barnstormers scoring at will as they scored on six of eight offensive possessions and added three more scores on either defense or special teams. The 63 points was the second-most QC has allowed this season.

That flipped the switch from the first meeting between the two when the Wheelers recorded a dominant 42-26 victory in their first meeting last month at the TaxSlayer Center.

The teams meet a third time in the final game of the regular season. That contest is slated for July 15 back in Moline.

Ironically, Saturday's contest started well for the 4-4 Steamwheelers. QC defensive back Kendell Jefferson intercepted Iowa quarterback Darius-James Peterson on the first play of the game.

But as the game played out all evening, nothing went right for the Steamwheelers. Even when good things happened, QC couldn’t convert those into points.

That was the case on that first QC possession. When that drive stalled, it forced the Wheelers and kicker Kimo Naehu into a 49-yard field goal attempt that was blocked and recovered by Iowa’s Jordan Baldwin for a TD and a 7-0 Iowa lead just three minutes, 56 seconds into the contest.

Another example of that was when QC recovered an on-side kick in the fourth quarter that turned into a pick-six for the 5-3 Barnstormers.

QC’s second drive was also problematic as Hilliard was intercepted in the end zone. Iowa turned that into a 36-yard scoring drive and a 14-0 lead on the first of Kentrez Bell’s two first-half TD catches.

The Wheelers showed some life when Hilliard hit a wide-open Lee who did most of the work on the 43-yard scoring play on the first play of the ensuing drive and Naehu’s PAT cut the deficit to 14-7.

However, Peterson and Bell hooked up again for another Iowa score, the Barnstormers recovered a bounding kick and turned that into another seven points to up the margin to 28-7.

A bad snap on a third-down play forced the Wheelers into a 57-yard field goal try that came up short and Iowa’s Alvin Bailey did his best Devin Hester impression with a touchdown return down the left sideline for a 35-7 advantage.

Naehu put up three more points for the Wheelers on their final possession of the half to make it 35-10 and the defense finally got a stop just before halftime.

QC's offense caught some traction in the second half, scoring on five of seven possessions. However, Hilliard was picked twice in the final 30 minutes — including on the final play of the game on a desperation heave — and the defense failed to get any stops.

