IFL: Steamwheelers forge on without injured Moore

The tasks will be tall and numerous Friday evening for the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Beating the Green Bay Blizzard for the third time this season is the bottom-line agenda item in the Indoor Football League matchup at Resch Center.

Getting to that point, though, will be rocky terrain to traverse.

Not only do the Wheelers need to find a way to bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking overtime Eastern Conference loss to Sioux Falls, but now the QC club moves forward without running back Kerrion Moore.

The versatile back who has been the center of the offensive attack hurt his left knee in last week’s loss. On Thursday he was placed on short-term IR, meaning he is out of action for at least three weeks.

“It’s nothing too serious, but he might be out two to six weeks,” said QC coach Cory Ross, noting the injury at this point is still being diagnosed as a sprain.

But it means that the Wheelers have to take the “next-man-up” approach, according to Ross, and that means Davenport’s Rob Jones will be called on. He has seen limited action this season and not suited up for every game, but Ross has faith in him.

“He played early on when Kerrion didn’t play in one of the games,” said Ross of Jones, who has rushed for three yards in three carries this season and caught one pass for five yards. “He did a good job and had two scores.”

So the Wheelers delve into their 10th straight week of action with a number of guys sporting bumps and bruises and a few being game-time decisions according to Ross. QC — which used defensive back Tajik Bagley at receiver last week and moved receiver Londell Lee to running back — must find a way to keep the offense flowing.

“We don’t have to alter much,” said Ross. “Just do what we do. Score points offensively, maintain possessions and just move the ball.”

The Wheelers have done that well since the addition of E.J. Hilliard at quarterback. The offense has been clicking since he got back into his 2019 IFL Offensive Player of the Year form.

QC has scored at least 47 points in each of its last five games. In the last two games, QC has scored on 16 of its 22 possessions. Two weeks ago in a 47-44 win over Bismarck, the Wheelers were only stopped by the end of halves. In last week’s 62-55 overtime loss to Sioux Falls, the Wheelers scored on eight of 12 possessions, stymied twice by missed field goals (one from 60 yards) and twice on downs (including in the overtime).

Hilliard has been terrific in leading the offense. He has rushed for 370 yards and 15 TDs and thrown for 924 yards and 16 more TDs.

But Moore has been his security blanket out of the backfield and also carried the load in the rushing game (52 carries, 195 yards, six TDs).

“We understand what we have to do,” said Ross of the key conference battle. “No matter who’s out there playing, we have to put our best foot forward and limit mistakes and get the job done.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.