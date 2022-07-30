IFL: Steamwheelers get their upset, advance to league title game

FRISCO, Texas — Keyvan Rudd knew what the Quad City Steamwheelers needed when they needed it.

And when he suggested a certain call in a timeout with under 15 seconds left in regulation Friday evening, it turned out to be the lightning strike the Steamwheelers had to have.

On a second down and 20 call from their own 10-yard line, quarterback E.J. Hilliard eyeballed Rudd as he ran an out-and-up rout down the left sideline.

As soon as the defensive back bit on the out, Hilliard launched a pass for what turned out to be a wide-open Rudd in the end zone with four seconds left in regulation as the Wheelers pulled off a stunning 48-41 victory over top-seeded hosting Frisco in the Indoor Football League’s Eastern Conference championship game in the Comerica Center.

That big play, Kimo Naehu’s successful point-after kick and a knocked-down Hail Mary pass by QC defensive back Antwan Smith in the end zone after the final horn sounded secured the Steamwheelers’ harrowing victory over the hosting Fighters.

“This is one of the best feelings," said Rudd of earning the trip to the league’s title game. "They had us written off at the start, picking us to finish eighth or ninth in the league. They disrespectfully had us picked to finish in a spot where nobody ever imagined us to be."

And now it’s the Steamwheelers in a spot to make history.

The victory sends the 11-7 QC club into the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game on Aug. 13 in Henderson, Nev. They will play the winner of Saturday’s Western Conference championship game between the Arizona Rattlers (14-3) and the Northern Arizona Wranglers (13-4).

QC’s victory, the first over the Fighters in their hotly-contested three games this season, ended Frisco’s 10-game win streak and their season with a 15-3 record.

QC, which scored the final 21 points of the contest, did not lead in the contest against the Eastern Conference regular-season titlists until that final offensive play.

Frisco jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. A wild second quarter featured the teams combining for 46 points, 39 of those in the final five minutes of game–clock time as the Fighters led 34-26 at halftime. Naehu’s 38-yard field goal on an untimed play after time expired in the half closed the half.

The second half was all QC as it outscored the Fighters 25-7 in the final 30 minutes.

“We took their best hit early on,” Ross said. “They got some opportunities to jump ahead of us and they took advantage of them.

“In the second half, we knew whoever adjusts the best in the second half will win. We only gave up seven points and scored 25. These guys believed in the process.”

And Ross believed in Rudd and Hilliard when it came down to crunch time.

“He said he could do an out-and-up; we were just going to try to play for a field goal,” said Ross of Rudd’s final play call. “It was the right play at the right time.”

Ross said that the play also had Mike Carrigan (six catches, 62 yards and two touchdowns) running an out pattern underneath if the big play wasn’t available.

It was.

“Coach trusted us and believed in us and called it,” said Hilliard of the final TD toss. “What a better way to go out than throwing to my brother.”

QC took advantage of good fortune all game — and especially in the series preceding the winning touchdown toss.

In their 24-point second quarter, all three QC touchdowns were aided by Frisco penalties.

Setting up that final go-ahead score, a Frisco turnover on a controversial call went QC’s way. Frisco QB TJ Edwards was flushed out of the pocket and as he was going left, lost control of the football. It was called a fumble that QC recovered and then ruled an incomplete pass.

Ross challenged the call, saying he saw defensive end Jaylin Swan hit Edwards’ arm as the ball came loose.

QC got that call and then converted.

The Wheeler defense only managed one stop in the first half — that a blocked 53-yard field goal attempt by Bryce Crawford on Frisco’s first drive of the second quarter. That came at the exact same spot on the field the Fighters had blocked an identically long Naehu attempt late in the first period.

In the second half, QC’s defense gave up a seven-play, 39-yard drive to open the half as the hosts extended their lead to 41-26 with 10:02 left in the third.

Hilliard then answered as he capped a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a 2-yard pass to Carrigan that made it 41-34 with 3:53 left in the third.

After that, QC's Smith recovered a Tyron Laughinhouse fumble, escaped when Bryce Crawford missed a 19-yard field goal attempt (on a possession that followed Naehus missing from the same spot) and then got the fumble on the key challenge reversal.

“It’s destiny for us to be here; everything worked out perfectly,” Hilliard said. “It’s about playing your best football at the right time and we’re doing that.”

And they get one more shot to do it in the shadows of the bright lights of Las Vegas in two weeks.