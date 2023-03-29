The Quad City Steamwheelers couldn’t be happier than to be looking at a home game on Saturday evening.

It doesn’t matter if they are still trying to get their legs back under them collectively after a quick trip to the west coast, where they picked up their first win of the young Indoor Football League season and evened their record at 1-1.

It doesn’t matter if they are taking on their third straight team in its season opener and have little to no scouting report to rely on for prep work.

It doesn’t matter if it is a short week to prepare for the Sioux Falls Storm in Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. kickoff at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

There were a number of issues and oddities that the team had to overcome en route to logging their 49-47 victory over the San Diego Strike Force on Sunday evening.

“At the end of the day, you have to understand that it was a road-game win,” said QC coach Cory Ross on Wednesday. “It was terrible travel circumstances that we went through as a team, and to come out victorious, you have to walk away with a smile and feeling good about it.”

Ross summarized a long two-plus days of whirlwind travel that had the team leave the Quad-Cities early Saturday morning in the snowstorm in order to fly out of Des Moines. With an extended layover, the Wheelers did not get into San Diego until 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to the coach.

Sunday’s game started at 3 p.m. on the coast.

The team finally got back to the Quad-Cities at around midnight on Monday, according to Ross.

Understandably, the team had Tuesday off before hitting the practice field at TBK Bank Sports Complex bright and early Wednesday.

Injury update: Ross was still awaiting a definitive word on the shoulder injury suffered by All-Rookie linebacker Nate Sheets. He was hurt during the first series of Sunday’s game – a similar injury to what sidelined him for last year’s IFL title game.

“It’s still up in the air,” said Ross of Sheets’ status.

That forced the defense to scramble and Malik Duncan to move out of the secondary and up a level to fill in for the former Alleman High School standout.

Even before that injury, the Quad City club had taken measures to fortify the linebacking corps. The Wheelers worked out a deal to sign Marquis Hendrix, who was on the 2021 IFL All-Rookie team playing for Sioux Falls.

Seeing progress: While Ross noted that Sunday’s victory wasn’t a perfect outing by his club, there were signs of improvement which were good to see from his perspective.

“When you compare it between the first game and the second game, they didn’t have a touchdown on special teams, we didn’t have a blocked field goal; our special teams were a lot better,” said Ross. “That’s what we wanted to make sure got better.”

After having a rough opening night, kicker Chase Allbaugh made all seven of his point-after attempts on Sunday and just missed a 39-yard field goal just before halftime.

“We had some frustrations during the game because of the way it went, the mistakes we made and the penalties,” said Ross, noting all of those issues are correctable mistakes.