IFL: Steamwheelers ready to make their mark

The excitement is building for the Quad City Steamwheelers as they prepare for Saturday’s Indoor Football League title game.

But a couple of players admit that being where they are — getting ready to face 14-4 Northern Arizona in the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game in Henderson, Nev. — is not a surprise.

“When we played Iowa,” said defensive lineman Naquez Pringle of when he knew this team was ready for a playoff run. “It was already written in stone. Coaches kept repeating over and over again how the season was going and what we could do.”

The funny thing is that the 42-35 home victory over the Barnstormers in the regular-season finale didn’t even get QC in the playoffs.

That came the next night when Eastern Conference champ Frisco rallied to beat Sioux Falls to give the Wheelers the No. 3 seed in the four-team Eastern Conference playoffs.

That also gave the Steamwheelers their rallying cry for the playoffs.

“That was when I started preaching about the ‘Revenge Tour,’” defensive back Kendell Jefferson said. “Got to go to Mass and get back with them, go to Frisco and get back with them.

"Then we said we wanted another trip to Vegas.”

QC loaded up the suitcases the next two weeks for road playoff games and got its revenge for road regular-season losses to the two teams that finished ahead of them in the Eastern Conference regular-season race.

QC beat defending IFL champ Massachusetts (39-38 in overtime) and Frisco (48-41) in back-to-back long road trips to earn a return to Vegas.

Coach Cory Ross has been insisting all season that this club had what it took to be a championship-caliber team. It just took clearing a few hurdles and working through some injuries to get there.

Of course, bringing back quarterback E.J. Hilliard, the league's Offensive Player of the Year, to lead the offense didn’t hurt matters either.

“We’ve been resilient,” Ross said.

They have also done it with basically the same cast of characters.

For the most part, the team that broke camp is the one heading to Las Vegas on Thursday. The only thing that Ross has had to do is juggle personnel because of injuries and he may have to do that again this week.

Ross said that usual starters Kerrion Moore and Sterling Clark are still working their way back from knee injuries and will be game-time decisions on Saturday.

"We're better going into a game than we have been in a long time," Ross said of his team's health.

Preparations for the 11-7 Wheelers have gone well, according to the players.

“It feels like this has been one of the best weeks we’ve had since we’ve been here — offense, defense, special teams and scout teams,” Pringle said. “We've really been pushing each other and I feel we’ve been setting ourselves up for success this week.”

Ask Ross, though, and he will say that he has been setting up this team for success since Day 1 and this is just the culmination of six months of hard work and togetherness.

And, as Jefferson said, it got the team another trip to Las Vegas, a place where they have already won once this year, beating the Vegas Knight Hawks in a 57-56 thriller.

“We said we were coming back to Vegas when we went to Vegas,” Pringle said. “It was already written in stone. Now that we’re here, we just have to take advantage of the opportunity; we can’t let it slip through our hands.”

All players are hoping this week’s game leads to a memorable finish as the Wheelers have won five of their last six games heading into the title game and have worked out a number of wrinkles that they faced during the regular season when their largest margin of loss was 18 points in their ugliest effort of the year.

“Every game that we lost, we lost it, they didn’t beat us,” Pringle said. “It was all about buckling down and doing the little things right.”

And now, it’s all about finishing things the right way now and leaving their mark by adding a third Steamwheelers championship banner in the TaxSlayer Center to join those won by the arenafootball2 franchise.

“We talked about being remembered forever,” Jefferson said. “The only way to do that is to hang something up in the rafters.”