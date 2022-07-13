IFL: Steamwheelers still trying to figure out how to make playoffs

Trying to make sense of the playoff scenarios in the Indoor Football League’s Eastern Conference is like trying to keep your fingers clean when eating Cheetos.

Good luck!

Three teams — Iowa (9-6, 8-6), Sioux Falls (8-7, 7-7) and Quad-Cities (8-7, 7-7) — are still alive for the final two spots out of the East behind top-seeded Frisco and second-seeded and defending IFL champ Massachusetts.

Quad Cities hosts Iowa on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.

The best-case scenario for the homestanding Steamwheelers is to beat Iowa on Friday in the final regular-season game of the campaign.

But as it turns out, that may not even be enough to secure a coveted playoff berth despite information sent out by the league earlier in the week.

Apparently, on Wednesday, teams were notified that the playoff protocols had changed and now head-to-head results were not factoring ahead of strength of schedule.

What does that mean for the Steamwheelers this week? That they could beat Iowa and still potentially not get in the playoffs if Sioux Falls beats Frisco, despite having two wins over the Barnstormers, according to GM Destiny Brown and coach Cory Ross who were befuddled by the sudden change in playoff tiebreakers.

Originally, it was thought that both Iowa and QC — who have split their previous two meetings this season — were in win-and-in situations.

If new tiebreakers are followed — which apparently prioritize winning percentage over head-to-head results — the Western Conference game between Tucson (8-7, 8-5) at Bay Area (1-14, 1-11) could determine the Eastern Conference playoff teams. If Bay Area somehow wins that game and both QC and Sioux Falls win, the Steamwheelers are out.

“I definitely like our chances in any matchup, but especially against a rival, at home with the season on the line,” said Davenport wide receiver Keyvan Rudd of Friday’s battle. “I’m excited for this final regular-season game.”

The Western Conference isn’t quite as convoluted as Arizona and Northern Arizona have wrapped up the top two seeds. Tucson and Duke City (7-8, 6-5 hosting Northern Arizona) are fighting for the No. 3 seed, but have locked up playoff spots.

Speaking of the playoffs, there will be semifinal and final games in each conference with the top seed in each hosting the fourth-seeded squad and the second and third seeds playing at the No. 2 seeds in weekend action July 19-20. The conference title games, played at the highest remaining seed, will be the weekend of July 26-27.

The Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game is slated for Aug. 13 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Coming and going: Heading into the final regular-season game, the Wheelers are shuffling their roster a bit to accommodate for two key injuries and the return of a regular who has missed over a month of action.

The good news is that QC is planning on having running back Kerrion Moore suited up. He has been out since injuring a knee in May 28th’s 62-55 overtime loss to Sioux Falls.

“He’s practiced the last couple of days and looking explosive,” said Ross of Moore. “It will be exciting to see if we get him back. … Rob Jones has done a great job stepping in there and doing some things. What Rob gives us is that bruiser, but what Kerrion gives us is the ability to step outside and run some routes at receiver and catch the ball downfield.”

In 10 games prior to his injury, Moore rushed 52 times for 195 yards and six touchdowns. He added another 35 receptions for 327 yards and four more scores.

Without their standout back, the Wheelers have used Jones in the backfield and also tried to get wide receivers Rudd, Mike Carrigan, Isaiah Grice and Londell Lee involved in the running attack.

However, Lee was lost for the season after breaking a finger in last week’s loss and required surgery, according to Ross. Lee had 15 catches for 178 yards and three TDs and rushed 11 times for 70 yards and one score.

Ross was keeping his fingers crossed in hopes that offensive lineman Sterling Clark might be available for Friday’s showdown. The 6-6, 325-pounder suffered a knee injury that Ross said was diagnosed as a hyperextension.

“It was a terrible blow,” said Ross of the shot Clark took to the knee from a defensive back on a Carrigan TD run. “We definitely sent that video to the league just so they could see that and understand we can’t do that; he got chop-blocked by a defensive back – someone literally shot his legs and it was very unfortunate.”

Ross said that Clark’s work up until Wednesday was strictly physical therapy and rehab.

Vernon Sainvil (6-4, 330) would take snaps on the line if Clark can’t go Friday.