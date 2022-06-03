IFL: Steamwheelers struggle in third meeting with Blizzard

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Quad City Steamwheelers have needed some huge second-half efforts this season to pull out close contests.

Friday’s Indoor Football League contest at Resch Center was setting up to have the same scenario for the Wheelers.

However, there was no second-half rally as a hampered QC offense was held to its lowest production of the season in a 31-13 setback to hosting Green Bay in a critical Eastern Conference clash.

Without starting running back Kerrion Moore, QC’s offense struggled to find success and managed only two touchdowns — one in each half.

QC finished with 137 yards offense, just 28 yards of that rushing split among five ball carriers trying to cover for Moore’s absence from a knee injury that landed him on Short Term IR this week.

“We weren’t controlling snaps and that hurt us,” said QC coach Cory Ross. “We had too many fumbles, got in too many long-yardage situations. We just didn’t play well.”

The loss was a blow to QC’s playoff hopes. Coming into the game, the Wheelers were clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Now at 6-6, 6-6, the Wheelers can fall from that spot this weekend depending upon what Sioux Falls (5-5, 4-5 East) does at Iowa Saturday evening.

“Our side is still wide open,” said Ross of the Eastern Conference race. “Everybody knows everybody has to win out. … We just gotta play football and hopefully, we get some opportunities to get some wins under our belts before the playoffs. I feel like we’ve still got a great team.”

A great week of practice following last week's overtime loss to Sioux Falls had Ross thinking big things were looming for his team. Instead, the Wheelers had a clunker.

QC hadn’t scored fewer than 47 points in the last five weeks — which included two wins over the 5-7, 4-7 Blizzard — but could find little offensive success running out of mostly empty backfield sets. That made the Wheelers susceptible to effective linebacker blitzes that led to QB E.J. Hilliard being sacked three times.

QC’s offensive frustrations included three turnovers (two lost fumbles and one late interception), being stopped on downs twice and missing three field goals — including one from 57 and another from 45.

The Wheelers’ only scores were a pair of TD tosses from Hilliard to his two Davenport targets. Keyvan Rudd caught a 3-yard scoring strike in the second quarter that forged that 7-7 halftime tie after Green Bay scored on its opening possession of the game. Rob Jones, in the lineup for Moore and making the shift from his normal defensive position, then caught an acrobatic 17-yard strike late in the third quarter.

However, the point-after try following Jones’ airborne TD was thwarted by a high snap that resulted in Jacob Stytz’s kick being blocked and leaving the Wheelers behind 14-13 with :41.9 left in the third.

The epitome of the Wheelers’ night came in the fourth quarter when they were chasing an eight-point deficit. On second down from the Green Bay 3-yard line, Hilliard and wide receivers Mike Carrigan and Isaiah Grice all converged on the same spot in the backfield with the ball coming loose and Green Bay recovering.

As the hosts did the entire second half, they took advantage of the opportunity when Jack Sheehan hit Keshaun Taylor for a 33-yard scoring strike behind double-coverage in the end zone for a 28-13 lead with 6:40 left. That was the same combination that struck for the first score of the game, an 11-yarder.

That dug QC’s hole even deeper and the next possession ended with Hilliard being sacked on a blitz up the middle that wasn’t picked up.

Green Bay, which slowed the tempo to a molasses pace in a Wisconsin winter, scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half to break from that 7-all halftime tie. Nick Jaworski added a 47-yard field goal with 1:46 left to cap the scoring.

“That’s tough to swallow,” said Ross, whose club heads into a bye week ahead of a home game June 17 against Bismarck. “It’s not what we had shown this week in practice. I had a feeling we were going to come out and have one of our best overall games.”

QC’s lone first-half score was set up by a Nate Sheets interception he returned 20 yards to the Blizzard 11. Three plays later, Hilliard hit a wide-open Rudd in the back of the end zone for QC’s first score of the game, that coming on their fourth possession of the game.

Stytz’s point-after kick knotted the game at 7 with 6:28 left in the half.

That duo connected again later in the quarter when Rudd reached back and basically grabbed a pass off a defender’s back in the end zone, but an illegal motion penalty nullified that potential score.

Each team struggled offensively in the first half as they combined to miss five field goal attempts — three by Green Bay’s Nick Jaworski and two by Stytz, although three of those were from 49-yard or longer and just served as punts.

Green Bay took its first possession of the game 34 yards in five plays, capped by Jack Sheehan’s 11-yard pass to Keshaun Taylor.

What appeared to be the start of a shootout instead turned into a struggle for both offenses in the first half.

QC’s defense came up with one huge first-half stop. After a Hilliard fumble that was returned to the QC 1-yard line, the defense held tough and stopped four quarterback runs, ending the drive with a 10-yard sack of Sheehan by Sheets and Naquez Pringle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.