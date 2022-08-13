IFL: Steamwheelers' success begins with small, but talented coaching staff

As Quad City Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross was being interviewed recently, Sterling Clark broke in with an emphatic statement.

“We don’t care what anybody from the outside says,” began the hulking offensive lineman, “this man right here is the coach of the year.”

Ross was not selected as the Indoor Football League coach of the year. In fact, that honor went to Less Moss, Saturday night’s counterpart in the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers in Henderson, Nev.

However, what Ross and his small staff have accomplished this season should not be overlooked on the IFL landscape. While many teams regularly flip their roster during the season, Ross has done his best to mostly stick with the guys he brought into camp back in the winter months.

And that has put an onus on the four guys who have shared the coaching room with Ross to mold this bunch into the Eastern Conference champions.

Assistant head coach Billy Jarvis, special teams coach Nigel Stephens, defensive line coach Wes Baskovic and offensive line coach Darrick Reaves have combined their skills to turn the Wheelers into a championship club despite a season full of ups and downs and bumps and bruises.

“We have unselfish coaches,” said Ross of the assembled staff that coached QC to an 11-7 record heading into the title game. “Opinions are huge. I don’t like having coaches that are ‘yes guys.’

“I ask my coaches everything. Whether we’re going over the defensive game plan or going over the offensive game plan, I’m going to ask questions. If they don’t think something works, I want them to explain to me why and I have coaches that will do that.”

Much of the QC staff is familiar with each other.

Stephens, Baskovic and Reaves all return with Ross for their third QC seasons together. Jarvis joins the staff with more than 40 years of coaching experience.

Ryan Michael is also new to the staff as a quality control coach.

Both Reaves, a Portsmouth, Va., native, and Baskovic, a St. Ambrose University graduate, are Quad-Citians with vast coaching experience across all levels of football. Reaves has been a long-time assistant at Moline High School. Baskovic started his coaching career in 1997 at Davenport North High School and has had stints at United Township and Alleman high schools.

What makes this staff unique is that it is one of the smallest in the league. Ross is the only 12-month full-timer. Jarvis is a full-timer during the season. The others are part-timers who, according to Ross, do full-time work with the club.

“It’s been a great year,” Ross said of the staff. “Everybody’s learning each other, learning each other’s personalities and that’s been key to get everything together.”

Ross said the staff has become its own little family, which in turn has helped the team become more cohesive as the season has gone on.

No matter how Saturday’s title game turns out, Ross said he would love to keep this staff intact for as long as possible if the stars align.

“You always want to keep your staff together if possible,” Ross said. “They may grow out of this and they may get other opportunities. You never know.

"It has been a great staff for this year.”