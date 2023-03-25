The sentiment was echoed right down the line last Friday night after the Quad City Steamwheelers dropped their season opener to the talented Arizona Rattlers.

“I promise you, we’ll see them again in the championship,” veteran QC defensive back Malik Duncan said. “We’re going to finish 14-1 and do whatever we can to get to that championship game.”

Despite dropping that 60-53 season-opener, all the pieces are there for the Wheelers, who are in action on Sunday in San Diego for the Strike Force’s season opener at 5 p.m. at Pechanga Sports Arena.

“We will go 14-1 with this team,” said wide receiver Jarrod Harrington, a former Rattler who knows a thing or two about success.

QC showed in the opener the skill level that is there, building around a number of returning standouts from last year’s IFL runner-up squad.

“We just got a lot of small stuff to clean up,” veteran quarterback E.J. Hilliard said.

Some of QC’s issues were small — penalties negating big plays on both sides of the ball, missed assignments and the like.

Some of the Wheelers’ shortcomings, though, were glaring. Arizona scored on 10 of 11 possessions, including two that started in QC territory after nice kickoff returns.

And special teams play was a crux of the Steamwheelers’ issues.

QC gave up 169 yards on six kickoff returns to the Rattlers after a zero-yard return on the game’s opening kick.

Among those returns was a 52-yarder turned into a touchdown by Dillon Winfrey, who had all but 12 of those kickoff return yards.

“It’s games like this that you win and lose off special teams and they had the better special teams,” Wheelers coach Cory Ross said. “They had some big returns that got them in the game.”

QC also missed a number of scoring chances — mostly in the kicking game.

New kicker Chase Allbaugh, who connected on one field goal from 34 yards, missed a 32-yarder and was off on four point-after tries (one of those from 33 yards after an unsportsmanlike penalty). Another PAT try was blocked that was turned into a two-point conversion by the Rattlers.

That’s 10 points QC either didn’t put on the board or gave up in the kicking game.

“We’re a good team; I honestly felt that we gave that game away,” Ross said. “That shows me that we’re a good team. We gotta get the stops when we want on defense and we gotta score on special teams when we have the opportunity.”

From the Wheeler perspective, all of last week’s mistakes are fixable.

“Absolutely,” Ross said.

“We just have to continue to build off the great things we did,” added Hilliard.

On San Diego: Just a couple of days after setting its season-opening roster, the Strike Force were busy making adjustments.

Former Iowa State University linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and defensive back Tareke Lewis (Utah) were both put on the exempt list after shifting to different leagues.

Taylor Genuser, a former quarterback with Iowa in the IFL, took over as head coach in May of 2022 and the Strike Force finished last season 3-13 and sixth in the seven-team Western Division with a 2-11 mark.