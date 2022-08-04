IFL: Three Wheelers tabbed to All-Rookie team

The Quad City Steamwheelers did not have any selections to the Indoor Football League’s first- or second-team honor squads earlier this week, but they did walk away with plenty of first-year players getting recognized by the league.

The IFL announced its All-Rookie team this week and the Wheelers had three standouts earn honors.

Not surprisingly, the three came from the heart of the team’s strengths.

Linebacker Nate Sheets, a former Alleman High School standout, was selected to the eight-team defensive unit. Offensive linemen Hunter “Nasty” Nobbs and Joe Krall, a first-team NCAA Division III All-American while playing for nearby Monmouth College, earned nods on the eight-player offensive honor squad.

QC’s three rookie selections led the league.

“I’m a little surprised,” said Sheets of the honor. “I’m blessed to have the teammates I’ve got. I wouldn’t be here without them, in all honesty — without them and the coaches. Every day they are pushing me to be my best.

"I've tried to learn one new thing every day and get better and use that new thing the next day.”

That they have and it helped him reach a goal he had for himself.

"It was a goal I wanted to reach, but I didn't know if I was going to be able to do that," said the 20-year-old Sheets. "It was definitely on my mind before, and as the season progressed, I knew I could do it. Then I pushed myself even harder."

Sheets led the league in total tackles (97.5) and proved that he was always around the football with 79 assisted tackles and 10 tackles for loss that led the swarming QC defense. Going into next Saturday’s IFL championship game, he also has two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two QB hurries.

Nobbs (6-foot-1, 305 pounds; Henderson State University, Sparks, Nev.) and Krall (6-4, 325; New Berlin, Ill.) were a huge part of the offensive success up front. Along with veterans Sterling Clark and Vernon Sainvil, they helped the Wheelers finish third in the league in rushing with 1,651 yards and 48 touchdowns. That was done without starting running back Kerrion Moore for four games when he was out with an injury.

“The o-line has been playing great all year and I’m glad they are getting some recognition,” said Wheelers coach Cory Ross.

While Ross was pleased with his team’s youngest players getting honored, he knows that those aren’t the goals that are still left for this club.

“They all know the end-all, be-all goal is to get this championship,” said Ross. “We’ve got some guys who are playing well throughout the entire team, but glad they got their recognition this year.”