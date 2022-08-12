IFL title game: Quad City Steamwheelers (11-7) vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers (14-4)

Quad City Steamwheelers (11-7) vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers (14-4)

Saturday: 7:05 p.m., Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

Watch party: A watch party is set for the TaxSlayer Center. Admission into the build and parking are both free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Series: This is the first ever meeting between the two teams. This is technically a meeting between a pair of second-year squads. NAZ came into the league last year and finished with a 1-13 record. QC became an IFL entrant in 2019 and because of COVID-19 issues went dormant after playing one game in the 2020 season and was shuttered all last year.

Game notes: By virtue of overall records, QC will be the visiting team for the game. … This is the first neutral-site game for both teams. … QC was 5-5 in road games this season, but won its two playoff games on the road and beat Vegas 57-56 on this field in June. NAZ was 5-4 on the road, splitting games with the Knight Hawks in the Dollar Loan Center during the regular season. … Northern Arizona comes in averaging 42.0 points per game and allows 31.5 points, which is second-best in the league. QC averages 41.6 points per game and allows 40.0, which is eighth-best.

Wrangler tidbits: The Wranglers are coached by Les Moss, who was tabbed IFL Coach of the Year this season. He has over 30 years coaching experience and was head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers in the 2021 season. … QB Kaleb Barker has been the most effective offensive weapon for the Wranglers, not only leading the team with 2,176 passing yards and 46 touchdowns in 17 games, but also leading the rushing game with 750 yards and 16 TDs.

DYK: Since the Indoor Football League’s inception in 2009, this is the first title game since that first year that does not include either Sioux Falls (seven titles, two runner-up finishes) or Arizona (one title and title-game losses the last two years). … The last two title games were each decided by three points.

QC coach Cory Ross: “If we can control the outcome of penalties and the emotional part of the game and let the game come to us, then it should come to us the way we need it to. When we start having penalties and having turnovers and things like that then you make it hard on yourself to win football games. We’ve gotta control what we can control and make sure we protect the football and be smart in our choices when we throw the football. We need to take advantage when we get stop s and try to score every possession.”

— Compiled by Tom Johnston