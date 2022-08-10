IFL: Watch party planned at TaxSlayer Center for Steamwheelers title game

While a number of Quad City Steamwheelers fans are headed to Las Vegas for Saturday’s Indoor Football League title game, those still here can gather and enjoy a game-day experience at the TaxSlayer Center.

Scott Mullen, executive director of the downtown Moline arena, said that the Wheelers’ home facility will be hosting a watch party and the game will be broadcast live on the arena’s giant video wall.

Admission to the arena, as well as parking, is free.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

“A lot of fans can’t get to the championship game in Vegas and this is a big deal," said Mullen of the arena opening its doors for the gathering. “You see it done a lot for championships events – NCAA title games and things.

“It’s just a cool thing to do. Hopefully, we can cheer them on to a championship.”

Mullen said that arena concessions will be available and that games will be set up for fans as will a bounce house for kids. There will also be in-game promotions during the game similar to what is done during Wheelers home games.

Fans will be allowed to bring their own chairs to sit on the field to watch the game. Outside food and beverages will not be allowed.