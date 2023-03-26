SAN DIEGO – It wasn’t easy, but the Quad City Steamwheelers picked up their first victory of the season on Sunday.

A huge defensive stand on a two-point conversion and the ball kicked out of play on the ensuing kick allowed QC to hold on for a 49-47 victory over the San Diego Strike Force at Pechanga Sports Arena.

QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more in pacing the Wheelers’ offense. Mike Carrigan caught one of those passes and also ran in another. Newcomer Jarrod Harrington also scored on a 27-yard run.

"Road wins are always big, no matter how sloppy it looks," said QC coach Cory Ross. "It was their season opener and at times, it looked like it was our season opener, too. We played down to their level, absolutely. But we had to stay in there and fight and that's what we did and got the victory. We rallied behind each other."

San Diego quarterback Demry Croft, who threw for four TDs and ran for another, tried to stretch out the ball after getting stood up near the goal line on the two-point conversion. As he stretched out the ball, it hit off of Darreon Jackson’s helmet and bounded into the end zone where the Wheelers recovered.

That was actually San Diego’s second attempt on the game-tying PAT. QC defensive back Jadarius Byrd intercepted Croft on the first PAT try, but a holding penalty gave the hosts another attempt from the 1-yard line that resulted in the fumble.

"That was a confidence-builder right there," said Ross of that stop on the two-point try. "We've got some players and playmakers and they stepped up there."

Strike Force kicker Aeden Johnson then attempted a deuce – twice when a fan interfered with the first kick that bounced up above the dasher boards – missing badly.

Hilliard then took a knee on first down and ran out the final 20 seconds and keep the sixth-year San Diego franchise winless in its season openers.

It was a testament to QC’s resiliency on the defensive side that the Wheelers hung in there as well as they did. Starting linebacker Nate Sheets, a former Alleman High School standout, re-injured the shoulder he hurt in last year’s IFL title game and missed the final three quarters of action. That forced Malik Duncan to move up into that role and the secondary to scramble.

"Duncan did a great job flipping to that position and stepped up big," said Ross. "He really controlled things from that position."

After allowing San Diego to score on its first two drives – led by former QC QB Aaron Aiken – the Wheelers had a pair of key stops in the last three quarters. Darreon Jackson had an interception and Johnson missed a 34-yard field goal attempt that ended San Diego’s first drive of the second stanza.

QC lost a touchdown just before halftime. A scrambling Hilliard found Harrington for a short completion and the scatback took the ball 16 yards for a score with :01 left before halftime. However, that play was negated by one of seven second-quarter Wheeler penalties.

With that TD off the board, QC had to settle for a 39-yard field goal try on the final play of the half. Chase Allbaugh, who connected on all five PAT kicks in the game, was just off on the boot and QC settled for a 28-20 halftime lead.

The harrowing conclusion was the opposite of what was a promising start. QC scored three touchdowns on its first five offensive snaps of the contest, moving out to a 21-13 lead.

The 1-1 Wheelers, who host Sioux Falls on Saturday at Vibrant Arena, didn’t trail in the contest after that and had actually built a 28-13 lead when Hilliard found Carrigan for an 8-yard TD connection with 4:33 left in the first half.