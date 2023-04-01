It may not have been the prettiest of wins, but Quad City Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross liked what he saw out of his club in Saturday’s 36-34 victory over the Sioux Falls Storm at Vibrant Arena.

“I’m proud of the way these guys fight, I’m proud of the way they play and try to finish games,” Ross said. “Last year, we couldn’t get the ‘W’ out of some of those early games.

“… We will get better as the season goes on. We have an opportunity to be a really good team when we do get better so any of these Ws we get right now are great, especially if they look ugly.”

There were some things that looked good for the Wheelers, who moved to 2-1 with their second straight victory in a hectic first three weeks of the Indoor Football League season.

When QC needed big catches, they got them on both sides of the ball.

Keyvan Rudd and CJ Windham each caught two touchdown tosses from E.J. Hilliard to spark QC’s relatively quiet offense that netted just 158 yards in 35 plays as the Storm controlled the tempo of the game.

Defensive back Kendricks Gladney Jr. got in the action, as well, picking off a fourth-quarter pass in the end zone (and losing another interception to a Storm challenge) to help the Wheelers secure their first home victory of the season.

“We won it, but it wasn’t what we wanted,” said Gladney, who started at cornerback but moved to safety when veteran Darreon Jackson was injured and unable to return. “The one thing about us is we’re going to fight to the end.

"It wasn’t what we wanted, but it was in the right direction.”

QC jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the Storm, who were making their season debut and looking to make things tough again on the Wheelers after taking two of three games from them last year.

But the Storm responded with a 20-point second quarter and knotted the score at 20 at halftime as Chase Allbaugh kicked two field goals for the Wheelers in the second stanza.

Sioux Falls then took its first lead of the game on the first possession of the third quarter when Storm QB Lorenzo Brown Jr. scored on a 5-yard run for a 26-20 lead after a botched PAT kick.

That lead lasted all of one play.

After a decent 10-yard return on the ensuing kick, the Hilliard-to-Rudd connection that scored on a 22-yarder in the second quarter, hit on a 35-yard go route down the right sideline. Allbaugh’s PAT kick with 10:42 left gave the Wheelers a lead they didn’t lose.

QC’s defense made it tough on the Storm, allowing just 119 yards in 37 plays. The Wheelers defense also recorded a safety when Malik Duncan and newcomer Marquis Hendrix tackled Storm’s Dwight Blakey in the end zone late in the third quarter that gave QC a 29-26 lead.

Windham’s scoring grabs were much shorter than Rudd’s but just as important.

He started the game with a 6-yard strike from Hilliard on the game’s first possession and then capped QC’s scoring with a 9-yarder that gave the Wheelers a 36-26 lead with 11:13 left in the fourth that capped a 10-play, 37-yard drive.

Then it came down to the defense that recorded three stops and got the two interceptions.

“We talked about getting three stops and we got three stops,” Ross said. “They played fast and our DBs played much smarter. That’s where we were making some mistakes. Those guys were in the right places and trusted what they were doing. Attacking the football and getting the turnovers was big time.”

It appeared as if QC has sealed the victory with Gladney’s second pick of the game, but a review overturned the play and resulted in a QC penalty that kept alive a scoring drive that resulted in Brown’s 1–yard burst.

Brown then found Donnie Corley Jr. on the ensuing two-point conversion pass to cut QC’s lead to 36-34 with 00:55 left in regulation.

A deep kick was handled by Jerron McGaw at the goal line and returned to the five where QC took advantage of a new IFL rule this year and could kneel out the clock — after timeouts and penalties extended the game in the final minute.