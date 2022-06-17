IFL: Wheelers close strong to complete three-game sweep of Bucks

When the Quad City Steamwheelers seemingly needed something good to happen or someone to step up and make a big play, they got it Friday night against the Bismarck Bucks.

That included an insane finish in which the defense allowed Bismarck just two plays on their final two possessions as QC collected a huge Indoor Football League victory.

While four QC players found the end zone on the offensive side, including E.J Hilliard rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for three more, it was the defense that may have stepped up the most.

Linebacker/DB Malik Duncan had timely play after timely play for a defense that forced three turnovers. Newcomer Antwan Smith picked off a pass that led to a QC score, Teon Burroughs recovered a fumbled snap that led to a game-icing touchdown and Kendell Jefferson intercepted a pass that put the final shovels of dirt on the 46-36 victory as the Steamwheelers booked a much-needed Eastern Division victory at the TaxSlayer Center.

The win also snapped the 7-6 Steamwheelers’ two-game losing streak as they handed the 3-11 Bucks their 10th straight loss.

To mark the three-game season sweep of the Bucks, QC offensive lineman Sterling Clark found a broom in the QC bench area and stepped out on the field to clean up the field after the horn sounded on a very interesting contest.

Mike Carrigan caught a pair of scoring tosses — from 35 and 14 yards. Londell Lee caught Hilliard's other TD toss, a 13-yarder in the second quarter that helped the Wheelers build a 26-6 lead that was pared to 26-14 at halftime.

But the third quarter proved problematic for QC as the Bucks scored the first 15 points of the frame to take their first lead at 29-26 with 3:32 left after Keyvan Rudd lost a fumble at the end of a run.

Early in the fourth, Bismarck took advantage of a Hilliard fumble to drive 27 yards in six plays to take a 36-33 lead with 4:25 left in regulation.

But QC saved its best for last.

After losing the lead, Davenport’s Rob Jones (eight carries, 65 yards and an 8-yard TD run that opened the scoring) broke off a 31-yard run and followed with a 6-yard burst to set up Hilliard’s 6-yard rush through the Bucks defense that gave the Wheelers a 40-36 lead with 1:20 left after Kimo Naehu added the point-after kick.

On Bismarck’s first play from scrimmage, Burroughs gathered in a bouncing ball after a bad snap bounced off Bismarck QB Giovanni Sanders’ hands. Burroughs returned the ball for what was called a 4-yard TD on the field, but was reversed on a challenge and QC had the ball deep in Bismarck territory.

Hilliard then danced into the end zone on first down for a 46-36 lead with just 49-seconds remaining.

On Bismarck’s next play from scrimmage, Jefferson picked Sanders to seal the game.

