IFL: Wheelers drop crazy contest to Sioux Falls in key Eastern Conference battle

You can almost expect anything to happen in an Indoor Football League game.

Saturday evening there were some crazy plays that were head-scratchers and turns of events that defy explanation in the Quad City Steamwheelers’ 62-55 overtime loss to the Sioux Falls Storm in an Eastern Conference battle at the TaxSlayer Center.

Sioux Falls scored on its first play from scrimmage in the overtime session after QC won the coin toss and elected to go on defense. QB Dalton Sneed hit a wide-open Donnie Carley on a 20-yard strike.

QC, which lost most of its offensive flow in the second half — especially when running back Kerrion Moore left with an apparent left knee injury — tried to find an answer in overtime.

After one first down when E.J. Hilliard ran for a fresh set of downs, the Wheelers were stopped. On a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the Wheelers couldn’t pick up a blitz up the middle and Sioux Falls linebacker Marquis Hendrix sacked Hilliard on a pass attempt to end the contest.

The loss dropped QC to 6-5, 6-5 in the Eastern Conference race. Sioux Falls, which took two out of three in the season series, improved to 5-5, 4-5 in the Eastern Conference.

“You got a little bit of everything,” said a dejected Cory Ross, QC coach. “You had two teams trying everything they could to find a way to win a big football game.”

Figuring out what decided that contest — during which QC was penalized for flopping and later for throwing an opposing player over the boards — might take a doctoral degree in football.

“There were calls being made, mistakes being made on both offense and defense,” said Ross. “It’s rough. … This one hurts.”

Each team scored on a kickoff return. Mike Carrigan opened the game with a 44-yard return in which he was barely touched. Sioux Falls answered suit by returning the opening kickoff of the second half six yards when the Wheelers tried to catch the Storm sleeping out of the locker room.

The Storm had a chance to win on the final play of regulation, but Storm kicker Sawyer Petre missed a 20-yard attempt as time ran out.

Sioux Falls challenged the play, saying QC was in an illegal alignment, but the result was upheld.

Eighteen penalties were assessed in the game with many more whistled and most of those factoring in scoring drives.

Trailing 48-41 early in the fourth quarter, QC coach Cory Ross rolled the dice on a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Hilliard hit Keyvan Rudd with a pass just inside the 5, but he was stopped short of the goal line for an apparent turnover.

With late flags on the play, QC challenged an illegal defensive twist and got a reversal allowing a personal foul penalty to be assessed that resulted in a first down. After making up the yardage for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, QC tied the score on Hilliard’s 5-yard pass to Isaiah Grice with 5:42 left in the contest.

But the biggest issue was that the Wheelers defense had trouble getting stops as the Storm scored on eight of 11 possessions in regulation. Many of those came on quick strikes as they had five possessions of two plays or fewer, including the game-winner in overtime.

Sneed threw for five TDs and ran for two more.

The loss snapped QC’s two-game winning streak.

The Wheelers are at Eastern Conference foe Green Bay on Friday in a short turnaround. It’s a game in which both teams will be trying to bounce back from tough losses as the Blizzard dropped a 34-24 Eastern Conference decision to Iowa.

