IFL: Wheelers flex muscles in romp over rival Green Bay

Wide receivers were rushing for touchdowns, running backs were catching touchdown passes and the defense was back to its stingy self and also scoring points Saturday evening for the Quad City Steamwheelers.

The Wheelers turned impressive efforts on both sides of the ball into a thorough 49-31 victory over the dangerous Green Bay Blizzard at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline.

Receivers Keyvan Rudd — with a huge push from his offensive line — and Londell Lee scored rushing touchdowns and quarterback EJ Hilliard capped an opening drive with a 5-yard pass to running back Kerrion Moore as QC scored on four of its five first-half offensive possessions. The other score came on Kimo Naehu’s 16-yard field goal.

The game featured plenty of early fireworks — and two 40-plus-yard TD tosses by the Blizzard that took a little of the shine off a great defensive effort that held the Blizzard to just over 200 yards of total offense despite the big plays.

QC won consecutive games for the first time this season and moved to 4-3. Green Bay had its two-game win streak stopped and dropped 2-5 after the first of three meetings between these two Eastern Division rivals in six weeks.

Kerrion Moore returned the opening kickoff 32 yards, setting up a two-play 12-yard drive that Moore capped with his 5-yard TD catch from Hilliard. A bad hold on the PAT left QC on top 6-0.

But that lead didn’t last long.

On Green Bay’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jack Sheehan hit Shaquon Curneton for a 45-yard scoring strike and Nick Jaworski’s PAT gave the guests a 7-6 lead just 3-minutes, 25-seconds into the game.

But QC took control after that as Rudd and Moore each scored twice and Naehu even added two points when he drilled a kickoff through the goal posts late in the contest.

A four-play, 25-yard drive was capped with what could have been called a “team touchdown.” Davenport’s Rudd broke loose for a nice gain on a run and then was pushed into the endzone when at least a dozen players were involved in a scrum that pushed Rudd across the goal line with 7:24 left.

Hilliard then hit Londell Lee for the two-point conversion and a 14-7 QC lead.

Not wanting to sit on that, QC pooched the ensuing kickoff that Malik Duncan recovered.

After a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty when Duncan ran the ball to fans in the stands, QC’s ensuing drive stalled, resulting in Naehu’s field goal and a 17-7 lead with 1:59 still left in the first quarter.

QC led 24-10 at halftime and added to that early in the third when Jaylin Swan recorded a safety, manhandling Sheehan in the end zone.

On QC’s next possession, Hilliard ran in from 9 yards out for another QC score to up the margin to 33-10.

Another great defensive stand led to another long field goal try that was well short. Wheeler newcomer Trevon Saunders returned the kick to the Blizzard 9-yard line, setting up an 8-yard TD toss from Hilliard to Rudd, who made a circus catch on a bullet from his QB for a 40-10 lead that put the game out of reach before some late offensive explosions from both sides.

