IFL: Wheelers make title trip without any All-IFL selections

The Quad City Steamwheelers punched their ticket into the Indoor Football League championship game next week.

This week, the Wheelers were shut out when it came to having players named to the All-IFL first- or second-team as compiled from votes by representatives from each IFL team to recognize the IFL's best players from the 2022 regular season.

In all, 18 players were selected to each of the first- and second-team honor squads.

The Arizona Rattlers and Frisco Fighters had the most players represented with six and five players, respectively, on the first team ballot, followed by the Massachusetts Pirates who had three players.

Four rookies were also tabbed with first-team honors.

Despite earning a spot opposite the Northern Arizona Wranglers (14-4) on Aug. 13 in the Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship game in Henderson, Nev., the 11-7 Wheelers did not have any players recognized on either the first or second teams that the league announced in separate releases this week.

Quarterback E.J. Hilliard has been nominated for MVP / Offensive Player of the Year and Cory Ross has been put up for IFL Coach of the Year according to Steamwheelers’ GM Destiny Brown and the team has is up for two other awards.

Rookie linebacker Nate Sheets, a former Alleman High School standout who was just 19 years old at the start of the season, was shut out of IFL postseason honors as he was not nominated for Rookie of the Year, according to Brown. She could not say when those awards would be announced.

Sheets has 97.5 total tackles and with one more in the title game would lead the league in total tackles for the season. He also logged 1.5 sacks for a team that doesn’t rely on blitzes to keep pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Hilliard, the 2019 IFL Offensive Player of the Year, has been the center of QC’s offensive success. He is second in three key offensive categories — scoring (12 ppg), rushing (50.9 ypg in 12 games since joining QC) and total offense (611 rushing and 1,687 passing for 2,298 yards, an average of 191.5 yards per game). He is also fifth in passing, averaging 140.6 yards per game, and has completed 136 of 230 attempts with 31 TDs and nine interceptions.

However, his decision-making and ability to control a game are just as key, according to Ross, who has marveled at his QB’s abilities.

“The dude has been amazing this year,” said Ross of Hilliard after last Friday’s 48-41 victory over top-seeded Frisco in the Eastern Conference championship game.

Putting together a roster of players that has worked as a team was Ross’ intent as opposed to trying to load up on all-stars.

“I tried to keep the same guys on the roster and create a family atmosphere,” said Ross. “It’s about building a family of guys caring for each other and caring about the man next to you.”

Many of the guys on the roster heading into the title game have been with the club since training camp.