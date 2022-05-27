IFL: Wheelers not focusing on looming playoffs

On the surface, last Friday’s 47-44 come-from-behind victory over Bismarck simply provided relief for the Quad City Steamwheelers as they beat a team below them in the standings.

Trailing the entire first half, the Wheelers were never able to grab a lead as the visiting Bucks scored on all five first-half possessions against a befuddled defense that seemingly had no answers.

Then, two third-quarter stops helped turn the tide as quarterback E.J. Hilliard led the offense to four second-half scores, including three Hilliard rushing TDs. QC actually scored on every possession in the game except the final when it ran out the clock.

“It was too close for comfort, but it was still a W,” said QC coach Cory Ross after the game.

A win, yes. But on another layer, that victory was even larger.

Past the midway point of the 18-game schedule, every game holds significantly more importance with the playoffs slowly coming into focus.

Teams are battling for position as the top four squads in each division earn a playoff berth — the top two garnering home games in the quarterfinals. Playoff spots, according to Ross, will be determined by overall records. Ties will be broken by division winning percentage since teams are not playing a balanced schedule. Ties after that come down to head-to-head.

Taking care of business, especially at home against a team behind them in the standings, was huge.

But then again, every game is huge.

“We just want to focus on one game at a time; we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” said defensive lineman and disruptive force Naquez Pringle. “We’re doing the right things right now by taking it one game at a time and executing what we can do right now.”

Still, Pringle admits that making the playoffs is a huge goal for this team that is still coming together ahead of Saturday’s third meeting with the Sioux Falls Storm at the TaxSlayer Center on Military Appreciation night.

“We’re not settled, that’s one thing I can tell you,” said Pringle. “As a whole, we can be better. We talk about how we can be better and what we can do to be in a better position going into games.”

Five of those last six games are against division rivals, including a rematch with Frisco. The top team in this week’s IFL coaches poll topped the Wheelers 68-51 in a game that looked more lopsided than it was thanks to a late score off a failed on-side kick.

Another huge factor is that QC, after this week’s game vs. Sioux Falls and next Friday at Green Bay, will have two bye weeks breaking up the final four games. QC has been in a brutal stretch of what will be 10 straight weeks with games, and the injuries along with bumps and bruises are starting to mount.

“I think everyone is hurt,” said Ross of his roster that has endured very little turnover this season.

That issue adds even more to the last eight weeks of the schedule and any attrition league-wide that could factor in the playoff positioning.

“We’re struggling to get separation,” said Ross. “This league is really tight right now. The division is really tight. One win or one loss can make a big difference. We need to have the next six games.”

And then, of course, he would like three more after that.

“My thoughts are it’s going to be tough,” said Ross of the stretch run toward the playoffs. “We just gotta get it done.”

Familiar face: The Wheelers had to make two roster moves this week and one of them brought back a player well-known in the Quad-Cities.

Kicker Jacob Stytz is back in the game.

His signing was necessitated when Kemo Naeho injured a groin in last Friday's victory and defensive end Jaylin Swan took over kickoff duties.

Ross wasn't sure the extent of Naehu's injury and if it would cost him time, but the Wheelers added Stytz, the former two-time All-CCIW kicker for Augustana College, in case he is needed on Saturday.

Stytz, who last kicked for the Wheelers in 2019, had a tremendous career at Augie where he made 27 of 37 field goal attempts with a long of 52 in his senior year. After missing his only point-after tray as a freshman, Stytz drilled his final 79 PAT attempts in his last three seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.