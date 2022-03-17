IFL: Wheelers set for home opener vs. Barnstormers

The Quad City Steamwheelers come into Friday’s IFL home opener with plenty of questions still surrounding the 2022 squad.

However, veteran coach Cory Ross and one of his most experienced players feel as if this could be a team to watch once lingering issues get smoothed out.

Star wide receiver Keyvan Rudd says this team “can accomplish a lot” this season despite getting off to a bit of a rocky start in last weekend’s season-opening 35-24 road loss to an experienced Sioux Falls Storm club.

“Having new faces and young guys, we’ve got a lot of fire and lot of will to prove themselves,” said Rudd ahead of Friday’s home debut, the first IFL game in the Quad-Cities since the 2019 season. “Once we get the ball rolling in the right direction, they’re going to rise to the top and so will this team, so will the community, so will the crowd. It will be a snowball effect, or a steamboat effect.

“We just have to keep chugging along. We have the ultimate potential, and I’m sure we’re going to showcase that this Friday.”

But the Wheelers come into Friday’s 7:05 p.m. home opener at the TaxSlayer Center against Eastern Conference rival Iowa Barnstormers at a bit of a disadvantage. Although QC has a game under its belt — the Barnstormers are making their season debut this week — the Barnstormers have the advantage of seeing the Wheelers on film.

“They’re one of the teams that we can not do a scouting report on because we have no games (film) on them,” said Ross. “They have one game on us, so they can try to prepare for us. We’re going with the flow, kind of like we did last week.”

The Wheelers will be facing a Barnstormers squad that includes 15 rookies making their IFL debut on Friday.

"We feel we have a roster with enough talent to compete for a berth in the United Bowl," said first-year Iowa coach Dave Mogensen when announcing his roster earlier this week. "We love that right now we are unknowns because of the number of rookies we have. Unleashing these rookies into the IFL is going to be exciting."

It appears as if both squads will be trying to figure out who will be their top quarterback. Iowa had rookies Darius-James Peterson and Tez Nunnery battling trough camp.

Ross said that he will start David Perkins on Friday and have Aaron Aiken ready as needed. That was a reversal of how the two were used last week.

“They both had a helluva camp, they can both get the job done,” said Ross. “It’s just about being consistent and having complete control of the offense, understanding down and distance, making sure we move the chains and things like that.”

And putting up points. Ross said he was pleased with his defense last week.

“We just didn’t help out the defense by scoring on offense,” he said. “I take that as my fault and I’m going to make sure that our guys are overly-prepared to make sure that we score, or at least get into contention in the areas to score.”

Both Perkins and Aiken have indoor experience, but this is their first year in the IFL. Both Ross and Rudd said their transition to this league is coming along.

Ross also wants to see some diversity in his offense which totaled just 63 yards last week — 38 rushing and 25 passing — in 35 snaps.

“We want to run the football,” said Ross, noting Kerrion Moore will carry much of that load. “We want to be able to establish the run. We’ve got a strong running back and a pretty dang good o-line. We just gotta move forward and involve that run game into what we want to do.”

What Ross wants to see most is how his team progresses despite a short week of workouts that included finally practicing in the TaxSlayer Center.

“I feel better going into this even though it’s a short week,” said Ross. “I think the guys realize what they did wrong and what they need to do to fix it.”

